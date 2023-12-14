NFL Week 15 starts with Thursday Night Football tonight and bettors can cash in on the game with ESPN BET NJ promo code ELITE. This exclusive offer will set new players up with an extra $50 bonus bet over the standard welcome offer. That means anyone who uses promo code ELITE will be eligible for $250 in total bonuses.

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: ELITE SIGNUP BONUS BET ANYTHING,

GET $250 BONUS WITH CODE ELITE CLAIM OFFER

This isn’t the best primetime matchup we will see this year, but these Thursday Night Football games tend to surprise us. We are looking at two inexperienced quarterbacks tonight. Rookie Aidan O’Connell is 2-4 in his first six games for the Raiders. Meanwhile, Easton Stick is making his debut as a starter with Justin Herbert out for the season.

Bettors can bet $10 on either team to win this $250 bonus on ESPN BET. Not to mention, there are other offers on Thursday Night Football like daily odds boosts, same game parlays, and more.

Use this link and input ESPN BET NJ promo code ELITE to score a $250 guaranteed bonus on Chargers vs. Raiders tonight.

Chargers vs. Raiders Betting Preview, Pick

ESPN BET Offer Bet anything, win $250 in bonuses. ESPN BET Promo Code ELITE Available States MA, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IL, IA, IN, OH, MI

It’s important to remember that bettors will win this $250 bonus no matter what happens on Thursday Night Football tonight. Simply sign up with promo code ELITE and lock in a $10 wager on either team.

However, bettors can win straight cash on that initial bet as well. We don’t know what to expect in this matchup between inexperienced quarterbacks. We have seen it all in the NFL this year. After all, who could have expected Zach Wilson and Tommy DeVito to win AFC and NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 14?

83% of the bets are on Over 34.5 tonight in Chargers-Raiders pic.twitter.com/nJg8OcMxqi — SportsBettingDime (@SBD) December 14, 2023

It’s safe to expect the unexpected in the NFL this year. Here are the current odds on Chargers vs. Raiders at ESPN BET (odds may shift as we get closer to kickoff):

Los Angeles Chargers: +3 (-120) // Over 34.5 (-105) // +125

+3 (-120) // Over 34.5 (-105) // +125 Las Vegas Raiders: -3 (+100) // Under 34.5 (-115) // -145

With the Chargers adjusting to life without Herbert, this feels like a game the Las Vegas defense should dominate. O’Connell won’t have to light it up to secure the win and cover the spread here.

How to Redeem This ESPN BET NJ Promo Code

Get in on the action with ESPN BET in New Jersey or any other applicable state. Remember, bettors who use promo code ELITE will be eligible for an extra $50 bonus on top of the standard $200 welcome offer. Follow these simple steps to begin:

Click here and use promo code ELITE to automatically activate this “Bet $10, Get $250” offer.

and use promo code ELITE to automatically activate this “Bet $10, Get $250” offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Set up a new account by filling out the required fields with the necessary information.

Using any of the preferred payment methods, make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Get the easy-to-use app straight from the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android.

Bet $10 on Thursday Night Football. This will trigger a $200 instant bonus.

Players will receive an extra $50 bonus bet within 24-48 hours of the original wager.

The outcome of the first $10 bet will have no impact on these bonus bets.

Use this link and input ESPN BET NJ promo code ELITE to score a $250 guaranteed bonus on Chargers vs. Raiders tonight.

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: ELITE SIGNUP BONUS BET ANYTHING,

GET $250 BONUS WITH CODE ELITE CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.