The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers are meeting on Monday Night Football and ESPN BET NJ promo code ELITE unlocks the best welcome bonus on the market. This is the best offer on the market right now because it comes with $250 worth of guaranteed bonus bets. Here’s a closer look at how to get in on the action for Packers-Giants tonight.

The NFC is in a bizarre state right now. The Giants can get within one game of the playoffs with a win tonight. However, the Packers can solidify their spot as a wild card with a win. Jordan Love’s recent surge is a big reason why Green Bay is starting to put it all together. Any bet on this Packers-Giants matchup will turn into a $250 bonus for new players.

It’s important to remember that new players on ESPN BET will need to use promo code ELITE to get the full $250 bonus. The standard sign-up bonus is for $200, but bettors can claim that extra $50 by using the links on this page.

Giants vs. Packers Betting Preview, Pick

ESPN BET Offer Bet anything, win $250 in bonuses. ESPN BET Promo Code ELITE Available States MA, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, CO, AZ, IL, IA, IN, OH, MI

The NFC is in a weird place. There are great teams at the top with the 49ers, Cowboys, Eagles, and Lions. However, the wild card is wide open with about eight teams fighting for two spots. Needless to say, this is a massive game as far as playoff implications go.

The Giants are home underdogs, but they have a defense that can keep things close. Although Jordan Love is playing the best football of his career, New York’s defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has a history of terrorizing young quarterbacks. The Giants lost a few games by a ton, which makes the overall defensive numbers look bad. However, New York is currently on a two-game winning streak.

With all that said, the Packers have won four of five games to make a push into the playoff picture. Don’t miss out on the chance to lock up this $250 bonus on Giants-Packers or any other game this week.

How to Redeem This ESPN BET NJ Promo Code

Don’t forget to use promo code ELITE when signing up with ESPN BET. This is the only way to lock up the full $250 bonus. Here’s a full breakdown of the registration process for new players:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. From there, input promo code ELITE and finish setting up a new account by filling in the required fields with the necessary sign-up information.

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more through any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Download the ESPN BET mobile app directly from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android).

Bet any amount on the Packers-Giants game tonight to win $250 in bonuses.

