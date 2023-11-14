Kick off launch day with ESPN BET promo code ELITE and claim a guaranteed $250 bonus. The Worldwide Leader in Sports is officially launching its sportsbook in partnership with Penn National Gaming and this new player promo is delivering in a big way. By placing a bet of any amount on any game, new users can win $250 in bonuses guaranteed.

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: ELITE SIGNUP BONUS BET ANYTHING,

GET $250 BONUS CLAIM OFFER

Although there are plenty of options in other sports later in the week, the NBA’s In-Season Tournament will be the top option for most bettors tonight. Despite the confusing format and ugly courts, there is something intriguing about this new offering from The Association.

Basketball fans are tuning into the games, even if it is just to see what all the hype is about. There are 10 NBA In-Season Tournament games to choose from tonight and ESPN BET will have all the action.

Click here and apply ESPN BET promo code ELITE to unlock this offer. Next, bet anything to win a $250 bonus.

ESPN BET Promo Code ELITE: How to Sign Up

Before we dive into the different ways bettors can utilize these bonus bets, let’s cover the important ground first. New players will need to sign up with promo code ELITE to ensure that this offer converts. Here’s a full breakdown of the sign-up process:

Click here and use promo code ELITE to get in on the action.

and use promo code ELITE to get in on the action. Accept a geolocation request to confirm you are in a registered state.

Create a new account and make a cash deposit through any of the available payment methods.

Download the ESPN BET Sportsbook app to any iOS or Android device.

Bet any amount on the NBA In-Season Tournament to win $250 in bonuses.

Bet Anything, Win $250 With ESPN BET Promo Code ELITE

This ESPN BET promo is the easiest way to lock in $250 in guaranteed bonuses. New users might be reading through this promo and wondering where the catch is, but there are no strings attached to this offer.

By betting any amount on any game, players will earn $250 in total bonuses. These bonus bets can’t be immediately withdrawn as cash, but bettors can use these bonuses to win cash. This is a low-risk opportunity for bettors to go big on the first day of ESPN BET’s launch.

NBA In-Season Tournament Continues

The NBA In-Season Tournament is new for everybody — players, coaches, fans and everybody in between. Although the odd format has some fans confused, the games have been entertaining so far. We are looking at another full slate for Tuesday night. Here’s a look at all the matchups for the NBA In-Season Tournament tonight:

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets vs. Miami Heat

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Dallas Mavericks

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Click here and apply ESPN BET promo code ELITE to unlock this offer. Next, bet anything to win a $250 bonus.

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.