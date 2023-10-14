USC and Notre Dame renew their historic rivalry on Sunday, and our FanDuel promo code offer ensures new customers a guaranteed win after placing $5 on either team.

The Trojans and Fighting Irish meet for the 94th time on Saturday night. No. 21 Notre Dame, fresh off a 33-20 loss to Louisville, is a 2.5-point favorite against No. 10 USC. The Trojans had their own troubles last weekend, needing triple OT to defeat unranked Arizona at home. Regardless of who wins in South Bend, a $5 wager on USC or Notre Dame unlocks $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel Sportsbook.

USC-Notre Dame Odds + Betting Preview

Last year, Caleb Williams and sixth-ranked USC snapped a four-game losing streak to Notre Dame with a 38-27 win in Los Angeles. The series shifts to South Bend in 2023, with the Fighting Irish boasting new transfer QB Sam Hartman and renewed confidence, even after their disappointing loss at Louisville. Hartman’s arrival and home-field advantage are two reasons FanDuel placed the spread at Notre Dame -2.5.

Tonight’s game should come down to who has the better unit: USC’s offense or Notre Dame’s defense. Williams, last year’s Heisman Trophy recipient, captains a Trojans team (+112 moneyline) that ranks fourth in the FBS in total offense. Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish (-134) rank 12th in total defense.

The Trojans have scored a ton of points this season, but they have yet to face an opponent close to Notre Dame in quality. Conversely, the Fighting Irish have experience against three ranked teams (Ohio State, Duke, Louisville). Additionally, USC’s defense has been exposed recently, allowing 41 points each in narrow wins versus Colorado and Arizona.

Notre Dame -2.5 is the pick for players who value defense and home-field advantage. If you believe USC’s offense is strong enough to overcome any challenge, take the Trojans +2.5. You should also consider betting the over 60.5 points if you like USC.

