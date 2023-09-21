Thursday Night Football is here to kick off NFL Week 3 and these Giants-49ers betting promos will set the stage for the game. These are the top sportsbook offers available for the game. Let’s take a closer look at these promos.

New players who get started with these Giants-49ers betting promos will have access to the five best offers on the market. Claim bonuses and other creative offers to kick off NFL Week 3.

Giants-49ers Betting Promos: Win Big on Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football is always the perfect appetizer for the rest of the weekend. Although the short week to prepare makes these games unpredictable for bettors, that uncertainty can make for exciting games. The 49ers are double-digit favorites against the Giants tonight, which isn’t all that surprising. The Giants are on the road and needed an improbable comeback against the lowly-Cardinals on Sunday to avoid dropping to 0-2. Meanwhile, the 49ers are picking up right where they left off last season. These Giants-49ers betting promos will take the uncertainty out of betting on Thursday Night Football tonight.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Win $350 in NFL Bonuses

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the most well-known sportsbooks in the country and that doesn’t happen overnight. This new promo will start players off with up to $350 in bonuses this weekend. Create a new account and bet $5 on the Giants or 49ers tonight. No matter what happens in the game, bettors will win $200 in bonus bets and $150 in no-sweat NFL bets. It’s important to note that both the bonuses and no-sweat bets are guaranteed to hit your account.

Use this link to activate this DraftKings Sportsbook offer and bet $5 on Giants-49ers to claim up to $350 in bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook App: How to Unlock $200 Guaranteed Bonus

The FanDuel Sportsbook app is home to a guaranteed bonus for football fans on Thursday Night Football. Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and bet $5 on either team. This will trigger a $200 payout no matter the outcome of the original wager. It’s safe to say that guarantees are few and far between in sports betting. Locking up these bonus bets now will set bettors up ahead of a busy weekend in college football and the NFL.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and bet $5 on Thursday Night Football to win $200 in bonuses. Click here to sign up today.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $1, Get $365

Bet365 Sportsbook is rolling out a 365-1 payout for new players this weekend. This offer will apply to any NFL game this weekend, but we recommend taking advantage of this offer on the earlier side. Thursday Night Football is the perfect opportunity to lock this in. Bet $1 on the 49ers or Giants and win $365 in bonuses when the game ends. This is yet another guaranteed bonus for new players. Sign up and activate this offer in New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, Virginia, or Iowa.

New players can sign up with bet365 Sportsbook and bet $1 to win $365 in bonus bets. Click this link to activate this offer

Score $1,000 First Bet on Caesars Sportsbook

Get a $1,000 bet on the house with Caesars Sportsbook. New users who sign up and activate this offer can place a real money wager of up to $1,000 on Thursday Night Football. Bettors who lose on that initial wager will receive a dollar-for-dollar match in bonus bets. This offer can provide bettors with a second chance to win big. Don’t forget about the daily odds boosts listed for Giants-49ers in the Caesars Sportsbook app as well.

Click here and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNY1000 to start with a $1,000 first bet on Giants vs. 49ers.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Activate $1,500 Thursday Night Football Bet

BetMGM Sportsbook is offering up the largest promo for Giants-49ers on Thursday Night Football. New players can claim a $1,500 first bet for this game or any NFL matchup this weekend. Anyone who places a winning bet to start will go home with straight cash winnings. However, new users who miss on that first bet will be eligible for up to $1,500 back in bonuses. This four-figure offer puts the power in the hands of the bettor.

Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook to claim a $1,500 first bet for Giants vs. 49ers tonight. Use this link to register today.

