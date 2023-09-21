Step into the action for Thursday Night Football with this FanDuel Giants-49ers promo. New bettors can start NFL Week 3 off with a guaranteed winner. Let’s take a deeper dive into this no-brainer bonus.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, OH, VA, WV, WY / Gambling problem? Call 1 - 800 - GAMBLER. CLAIM OFFER! SIGNUP PROMO GET $200 BONUS BETS

CLAIM HERE!

Take advantage of the latest FanDuel Giants-49ers promo to unlock a 40-1 guaranteed payout. All it takes is a $5 wager on the Giants or 49ers to win $200 in bonuses.

Giants fans are bracing for the worst ahead of tonight’s game, but we know that Thursday Night Football games can be tough to forecast. On paper, the 49ers are a much better team. However, the short week to prepare can be the equalizer.

The FanDuel Sportsbook app will start bettors off with an easy bonus. Remember, the outcome of tonight’s Thursday Night Football game will have no impact on whether or not this bonus converts. Sign up and win this no-brainer bonus today.

Click here to access this FanDuel Giants-49ers promo and bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets on this Thursday Night Football matchup.

FanDuel Giants-49ers Promo: Bet $5, Get $200

This FanDuel promo is available for bettors on any NFL game this week, but we expect to see a lot of interest around Giants-49ers tonight. After all, this primetime matchup is the only game until Sunday.

And remember, this bonus will convert with a $5 wager on any game. That means there is little to no risk involved with a bet on Thursday Night Football. Normally, these games are tough to bet on, but that’s not the case for new players.

This FanDuel Sportsbook offer is only available in-app. New players can download the user-friendly app directly from the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Giants-49ers Promo

Signing up and activating this offer won’t take long. New players on FanDuel Sportsbook can follow the walkthrough below to get in on the action:

Use any of the links on this page to activate this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

Set up a new user profile and make a cash deposit of $10 or more through any of the preferred payment methods.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to unlock this 40-1 payout.

Bet $5 on the Giants or 49ers tonight. Win $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Giants vs. 49ers Same Game Parlays

First things first, it’s important to note that same game parlays are tough to win. Picking a winner on a straight bet is tough enough. Trying to combine multiple bet legs is even tougher. With that said, they can be a fun way to create low-risk, high-reward wagers.

Bettors can take advantage of a same game parlay offer for tonight’s Giants-49ers matchup. Here is one same game parlay available to new players at +1806 odds. A $10 wager would net bettors a return of $180.70:

San Francisco 49ers -10.5

Darren Waller any time touchdown scorer

Christian McCaffrey any time touchdown scorer

Deebo Samuel any time touchdown scorer

Click here to access this FanDuel Giants-49ers promo and bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets on this Thursday Night Football matchup.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, OH, VA, WV, WY / Gambling problem? Call 1 - 800 - GAMBLER. CLAIM OFFER! SIGNUP PROMO GET $200 BONUS BETS

CLAIM HERE!

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.