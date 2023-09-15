The Mets and Yankees are doing opposite things this weekend, but they’re also kind of similar. Manager Buck Showalter’s club will be finishing off a homestand at Citi Field. Meanwhile, Aaron Boone’s squad will be completing a road trip.

Each New York team is set to face a team from the National League Central, though. The Mets will host the Reds, who are in the thick of the NL Wild Card chase. On the other hand, the Yankees will head to Pittsburgh to face the Pirates.

Here are the probable pitching matchups for each of those series.

Mets-Reds probable pitching matchups

This will be the second and final time the Mets and Reds play one another in 2023. When they last linked up in Cincinnati at Great American Ball Park between May 9th and 11th, each team was in a much different place.

New York was reeling after a solid start, entering the matchup with five losses in its previous six games. Hoping to get back on track, the Mets dropped two of three to Cincy, who also entered the series with a losing record.

Pete Alonso did make it memorable by hitting an early-game home run off Hunter Greene out of pure necessity.

In case you’re wondering whether it’s worth heading to Citi Field on Sunday, let this be another reminder that the Mets will be holding official retirement ceremonies for Bartolo Colon that afternoon.

Here are the probable pitching matchups at this moment:

Game 1: Friday at 7:10 pm ET

David Peterson (3-8, 5.34 ERA) vs. Hunter Greene (4-6, 4.43 ERA)

Game 2: Saturday at 7:10 pm ET

Tylor Megill (8-7 5.03 ERA) vs. Andrew Abbott (8-5, 3.64 ERA)

Game 3: Sunday at 1:40 pm ET

Jose Quintana (2-5, 3.05 ERA) vs. Brandon Williamson (4-4, 4.47 ERA)

Yankees-Pirates probable pitching matchups

This weekend’s tilt at beautiful PNC Park is the first and last time the Bombers and Buccos will be playing each other this season.

It’s a little extra special for Gerrit Cole because it’s a longtime homecoming for him. He’s faced the Pirates once since Pittsburgh traded him to the Houston Astros. It happened in 2019 at Minute Maid Park. Cole allowed one run on seven hits, two walks, and three strikeouts in six innings while earning the win. This will be his first start at PNC Park as a visiting pitcher.

Here are the probable pitching matchups from what we know of at the moment:

Game 1: Friday at 6:35 pm ET

Gerrit Cole (13-4, 2.79 ERA) vs. Johan Oviedo (8-14, 4.34 ERA)

Game 2: Saturday at 6:35 pm ET

TBD vs. TBD (could be Luis Ortiz for Pittsburgh)

Game 3: Sunday at 1:35 pm ET

Carlos Rodon (3-5, 6.14 ERA) vs. TBD (but it could be Bailey Falter)

