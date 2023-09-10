With the Giants and Cowboys squaring off for an epic primetime showdown in the Meadowlands, new DraftKings customers can sign up before and after kickoff to score a “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings Sunday Night Football promo.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH, OH, OR, TN, VA, WV, WY / 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS GET $200

BET $5 (WIN OR LOSE) BET NOW

First-time DraftKings bettors in eligible states qualify for a “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings Sunday Night Football promo. Place at least $5 on Giants-Cowboys to receive an instant payout worth $200 in bonus bets.

The first Sunday Night Football matchup of the 2023 NFL season features the NFC East-rival Giants and Cowboys. DraftKings has Dallas as a 3.5-point favorite at MetLife Stadium, with the O/U at 45.5 points. New DraftKings bettors can target dozens of props and parlays for tonight’s game. No matter how they unfold, DK’s “Bet $5, Get $200” offer will turn a $5 stake in New York vs. Dallas into an instant $200 bonus.

Secure the new DraftKings Sunday Night Football promo here and bet $5 on Giants vs. Cowboys to receive $200 in bonus bets on the spot.

DraftKings Sunday Night Football Promo: New Customers Earn Instant 40/1 Payout on $5 Giants-Cowboys Bet

The NFL brought an old favorite back for 2023: a Giants and Cowboys Week 1 matchup. Both NFC East foes made the playoffs in 2022 and have sky-high expectations this fall. While only one team will leave the field as the winner, prospective DraftKings customers can declare victory seconds after placing their first $5 wager.

New users who register through this post qualify for a “Bet $5 Get $200” SNF promo. Create your DraftKings Sportsbook account and bet $5 on Giants-Cowboys. But Dallas to cover, New York to win, or Saquon Barkley to vault over his rushing total. Not only will you get $200 in bonus bets, but the instant payout means more capital for other pre-live and in-game markets.

How to Score DraftKings Sunday Night Football Promo

Take advantage of DK’s no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” offer before it’s too late. Use the registration instructions below to receive $200 in bonus bets from a measly $5 wager on Giants-Cowboys:

Click here to launch the DraftKings registration window.

Input all essential account information, including name and date of birth.

Use any accepted banking method for your first cash deposit.

Place at least $5 on any Giants-Cowboys prop or parlay.

Receive an instant $200 in bonus bets. Bettors still earn cash winnings if their qualifying stake settles as a win.

No Sweat & Early Win Promos

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app as soon as possible to take advantage of DK’s exclusive Sunday Night Football promos. Two must-have offers are available through a simple opt-in before the Giants and Cowboys kick the night off from the Meadowlands.

First, lock in the “No Sweat Bet” offer to cover any qualifying loss on a Giants-Cowboys wager. If your eligible bet on something like Giants +145 falls short, DraftKings will cover the damage with a complete refund in bonus bets.

The other promotion, “Sunday Early Win,” instantly settles Giants or Cowboys moneyline bets as wins if your team leads by ten or more points. So if you apply the “Early Win” token to Cowboys -175, a ten-point Dallas lead returns a regular cash payout even if New York comes back to win at home.

Click here to unlock a no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $200” DraftKings Sunday Night Football promo for Giants vs. Cowboys.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH, OH, OR, TN, VA, WV, WY / 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS GET $200

BET $5 (WIN OR LOSE) BET NOW

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.