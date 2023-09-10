Bettors can start the 2023 season fast by activating these Cowboys-Giants promos. This is one of the best rivalries in the history of the NFL and it will be on center stage. Let’s take a closer look at these offers for Sunday Night Football.

Sign up and redeem these Cowboys-Giants promos in time for Sunday Night Football tonight. New bettors will have access to unique offers that include everything from a free NFL jersey to guaranteed bonus bets.

Cowboys-Giants Promos Arrive for Sunday Night Football

The latest NFL odds have the Cowboys as favorites in this matchup. The Giants are at home, should be relatively healthy, and made the playoffs last season. With that said, Dallas beat New York twice last season. There is always controversy surrounding Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, but they always seem to find a way to make the playoffs. This should be a battle no matter what. These Cowboys-Giants promos will set bettors up for early success this season.

Bet $5, Win $200 Instantly on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is stepping it up for Sunday Night Football with this new offer. Bettors can sign up and start with a $5 bet on the Cowboys or Giants. It won’t matter who you choose. Once that bet is locked in, bettors will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. Flip these on other Cowboys-Giants markets or even Jets vs. Bills on Monday Night Football. The important part of this promo is that bettors can lock up guaranteed winners.

Click here to claim this $200 instant bonus on DraftKings Sportsbook. Sign up and place a $5 bet on the Cowboys or Giants to win.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Win $200 Bonus, NFL Sunday Ticket Discount

FanDuel Sportsbook is home to two kinds of bonuses for NFL bettors. First off, new players will need to create an account, make a cash deposit of $10+, and lock in a $5 bet in the app. This will trigger two payouts for players. Football fans will receive $200 in bonuses no matter the outcome of the original wager. Not to mention, new members will also receive $100 in discounts on NFL Sunday Ticket. Subscribe through YouTube or YouTube TV at this reduced price.

New users on FanDuel Sportsbook can bet $5 on Cowboys-Giants to win $200 in bonuses and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Use this link to sign up now.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Flip $1 Cowboys vs. Giants Bet Into $365 Bonus

Bet365 Sportsbook is the home of one insane payout for Cowboys and Giants bettors. This is another promo that bettors can win without even placing a winning wager. Bet $1 on either team to win $365 in bonuses guaranteed. Once Sunday Night Football ends, bettors will receive this lucrative payout. This offer is currently available to new players in New Jersey, Colorado, Ohio, Iowa, and Virginia.

Click here to create an account on bet365 Sportsbook and bet $1 to win $365 in bonuses guaranteed.

PointsBet Sportsbook Offers Free Cowboys or Giants Jersey

There is no other sportsbook promo out there quite like this one. New bettors at PointsBet Sportsbook will be able to score a free NFL jersey through Fanatics. Set up a new user profile and bet $50 or more on Sunday Night Football. No matter what happens in the game, bettors will win $150 in Fanatics promotional credit. Gear up with a jersey of your favorite Giants or Cowboys player. This is one of the most unique promos available for the 2023 NFL season.

See below for full terms and details.

New bettors who place a $50+ bet on PointsBet Sportsbook will win a free NFL jersey through Fanatics. Click this link to register.

Win $250 Bonus on Cowboys-Giants at Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the premier options for football fans this season. Bettors can get started with competitive odds, a comprehensive list of markets, and great promos. This welcome bonus will set new players up with $250 in bonus credit. Simply create a new account with promo code ELITEGET and bet $50 on the Cowboys or Giants. Players will win five $50 bet credits to use throughout the 2023 NFL season.

Click here and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code ELITEGET for a $250 bonus on Sunday Night Football.

Activate $1,500 First Bet for Sunday Night Football at BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for Cowboys and Giants fans ahead of Sunday Night Football. This new offer brings the most potential to the table of any sportsbook. Bettors who activate this promo can bet up to $1,500 on the game tonight. BetMGM will provide a safe landing spot for anyone who misses on that first bet. Someone who bets $1,500 and loses will receive $1,500 back in bonuses. Any amount up to that number will be covered by this offer.

Click this link to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and redeem a $1,500 first bet for the Cowboys or Giants.

