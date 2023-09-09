Bet on Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland with the best UFC 292 DraftKings promo offer. You can place a wager on any main card matchup or prelim to gain an instant bonus. New users can follow our links to activate this bonus.

Best UFC 293 DraftKings Promo for Adesanya vs. Strickland

It appeared that Adesanya was going to fight Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight championship, but Du Plessis couldn’t make the quick turnaround. Dana White make changes, giving the opportunity to Sean Strickland just a month out from the event. Adesanya has a height and reach advantage over Strickland.

Adesanya is a big favorite on Saturday night. DraftKings has his moneyline at -455, while Strickland is at +350. You can also bet on round props, winning method, and more. Adesanya is 24-2-0 in his career. He will be defending the title, unlike his last matchup with Alex Pereira at UFC 287. “The Last Stylebender” has high expectation in the main event, and he has been very vocal about his ability to beat Strickland.

UFC 293 Main Card & Prelims

The early prelims start at 6:30 pm ET, with the main card following at 10 pm ET. The event is being held in Sydney, Australia, at Qudos Bank Arena. Here is the full card for UFC 293.

Adesanya vs. Strickland: middleweight championship

Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov: heavyweights

Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane: heavyweights

Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj: light heavyweights

Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Woon Jung: light heavyweights

Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal: featherweights

Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi: lightweights

Mike Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke: welterweights

Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda: featherweights

