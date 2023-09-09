Another season of NFL action arrives in New York, and the FanDuel NY promo code will bring a bet $5, get $200 bonus on matchups featuring the Jets, Giants, or, well, any other team.

The early weeks of September are absolutely pivotal for New York’s sportsbook operators as they look to earn the business of bettors throughout the course of the NFL regular season. High-leverage acquisition periods call for strong offers, and that’s why FanDuel NY is welcoming back pro football with one of its best signup bonuses to date.

Use this link to obtain a bet $5, get $200 bonus bets offer and the NFL Sunday Ticket package from FanDuel New York sportsbook.

FanDuel NY Promo Code: NFL Offer Brings Big-Time Value

The FanDuel NY promo code offer for Week 1 of the NFL regular season is broken up into two parts:

A bet $5, get $200 bonus bets instant offer represents a bump from the $150 bonus bets that sportsbook app offered last season. So, not only are players getting a stronger, more meaningful instant payout, they will also unlock a second bonus. Now through the end of Week 2, FanDuel users will receive $100 off the NFL Sunday Ticket package.

With the ability to bet on games like Giants-Cowboys, Jets-Bills, or any of the matchups leading up to these two New York market primetime matchups, the FanDuel NY promo code is a can’t-miss for sports bettors — it’s also a can’t-miss for fans of football who are just looking to save a few dollars on the popular Sunday ticket package.

A Variety of Betting Odds for NFL Week 1

The Lions and Chiefs got things underway on Thursday night, and now a full Sunday schedule lies ahead. A busy Sunday wraps in primetime on NBC when the Giants visit Texas to take on the Cowboys. FanDuel NY will offer a variety of market such as:

Anytime touchdown scorer

First touchdown scorer

Total receiving yards, total rushing yards, total passing yards

Alternate spreads

First drive result

These are just some the popular markets worth taking a look at.

Claiming the FanDuel NY Promo Code for NFL Week 1

FanDuel is making it easy for new players to get involved. Some general requirements include being in New York (or border states like New Jersey and Pennsylvania) and/or any state with sports betting. Players must also be 21+ years of age and a new customer at FanDuel.

The only other restriction is that users must make $10 minimum first deposit and place a $5 minimum first wager on any matchup to receive the $200 in bonus bets. Once inside the app, hit the promos page for a full rundown on how to claim $100 off of NFL Sunday Ticket just in time for the opening weekend of games.