The newest Caesars Sportsbook NFL promo offer is the best way to start the season. Use our code to claim bonus bets for the next month of NFL games. Customers have access to other bonuses, daily boosts, and Caesars Rewards.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, OH, MD, MA, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYGET 21+ and in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET $250

BET $50 BET NOW

Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook NFL promo ESNYGET to gain $250 in bonus bets. All it takes is a $50 wager, and the outcome doesn’t matter.

Once you have made your qualifying wager, Caesars will send you a $50 bonus. Then, you’ll get another $50 bonus every Monday until the entire amount as been awarded. This promo allows new customers to use bonus bets for the first several weeks of the NFL season, which is unlike any other sportsbook offer.

Click here to register with ESNYGET for the best Caesars Sportsbook NFL promo. Place a $50 wager to secure $250 in bonus bets.

Games on Sunday for the Caesars Sportsbook NFL Promo

There are eight games starting at 1 pm ET on Sunday: Carolina vs. Atlanta, Cincinnati vs. Cleveland, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis, Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota, Tennessee vs. New Orleans, San Francisco vs. Pittsburgh, Arizona vs. Washington, and Houston vs. Baltimore.

Another five games begin at 4:25 pm ET: Green Bay vs. Chicago, Las Vegas vs. Denver, Philadelphia vs. New England, Miami vs. LAC, and LAR vs. Seattle. The final game on Sunday is an NFC East matchup between the Giants and Cowboys. There is a “Bet the Board” promo on Caesars for customers wanting to wager on every spread.

Each game has spreads, totals, moneylines, and props. You can also find live odds, which is great for hedging pregame bets.

Caesars Sportsbook NFL Promo: Bet $50, Get $250

All new customers can use this Caesars Sportsbook NFL promo. It only takes a few minutes to register. Take these steps to start with a guaranteed bonus.

Click here to sign up with ESNYGET. Enter your full name, address, email, and other info to confirm your identity. Bettors have to be at least 21 years old. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and enable geolocation. Deposit $50 or more using an accepted payment method. These include online banking, major credit/debit cards, and PayPal. Place a $50 wager on any NFL game.

No matter the outcome, you will receive $250 in bonus bets throughout the next month.

Props for Sunday Night Football: Cowboys vs. Giants

There are tons of player props on the Caesars app. Here are some of the totals for the Sunday Night Football game.

Dak Prescott: 237.5 passing yards

Daniel Jones: 210.5 passing yards

Tony Pollard: 70.5 rushing yards

Saquon Barkley: 66.5 rushing yards

Ceedee Lamb: 71.5 receiving yards

Brandin Cooks: 45.5 receiving yards

Darren Waller: 46.5 receiving yards

Week 1 concludes on Monday night with the Bills vs. Jets. The Jets are underdogs in Aaron Rodgers’ debut with New York. Be sure to check the list of odds boosts for this game. Certain markets will have boosted odds, creating greater potential winnings.

Sign up here to use our Caesars Sportsbook NFL promo ESNYGET. Place a $50 wager on an NFL Week 1 game to secure $250 in bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, OH, MD, MA, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYGET 21+ and in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET $250

BET $50 BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.