After splitting a pair of games in DC vs. the Nationals, the Mets will conclude their short five-game road trip with three against the Twins. It will also be the first time Carlos Correa faces New York after the 12-year deal between both sides fell through over the winter.

Here are the probable pitching matchups for this weekend’s series.

Friday at 8:10 pm ET: Kodai Senga vs. Dallas Keuchel

Kodai Senga will look to continue putting a bow on what’s been an excellent rookie season. He allowed one run on five hits, two walks, and 12 strikeouts in seven innings during his last start. Senga has produced back-to-back double-digit strikeout performances for the first time, and those 12 strikeouts tied a season-high. He’ll be facing the Twins for the first time.

After holding opponents scoreless over a two-start span (11.1 innings), the wheels fell off in Dallas Keuchel’s last appearance. He allowed five runs on five hits (two home runs), one walk, and two strikeouts in 3.1 innings. The former AL Cy Young Award winner owns a 2.00 ERA in 18 innings against the Mets. All three of his starts came in 2019.

Saturday at 2:10 pm ET: David Peterson vs. Kenta Maeda

After throwing seven innings of one-run ball against the Angels, David Peterson allowed four runs on seven hits, no walks, and four strikeouts in four innings against the Mariners. This will be his first career start vs. the Twins.

After missing all of 2022 with an injury, Kenta Maeda has posted a 4.73 ERA in 17 starts for Minnesota. He’s failed to complete more than five innings or allow fewer than three earned runs in any of his last four starts. Maeda owns a 5.25 lifetime ERA in 12 innings vs. the Mets but hasn’t faced them since 2019.

Sunday at 2:10 pm ET: Tylor Megill vs. Pablo Lopez

It wasn’t his best-pitched game, but Tylor Megill got his second win since returning from the minor leagues in his most recent start. He allowed three runs on five hits, two walks, and six strikeouts in 5.1 innings vs. the Mariners. Big Drip has produced a 3.86 ERA over his last four appearances. This will be his first career start vs. the Twins (and his brother, reliever Trevor Megill).

Pablo Lopez has twirled four quality starts in his last five turns through the rotation. His most recent appearance included one run allowed on eight hits, three walks, and three strikeouts in six innings against the Guardians. The Mets knocked Lopez around rather consistently during his days with the Marlins. Lopez owns a 6.32 lifetime ERA in 57 innings (11 starts) vs. New York. That includes a 9.53 ERA in five starts last year.

