We have a conclusion to the Mets-Carlos Correa saga everyone had been craving. But for New York fans who still wanted him to land in Flushing, it wasn’t the conclusion they were looking for.

Instead of a deal similar to the 12-year, $315 million agreement they had been trying to finalize, Correa, a Scott Boras client, has agreed to a six-year, $200 million deal with the Minnesota Twins. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the man to break the news, also detailing that Correa has a chance to increase his total earnings to $270 million.

Like the first two contracts Correa agreed to, this is not final. It’s pending a physical. However, since the length of this deal is about half the number of years, there’s a decent chance it won’t take weeks to finalize.

It’s also worth noting that Correa spent 2022 with the Twins, so the team doctors are familiar with his medicals already. Much more familiar than the San Francisco Giants or Mets were at the time of their respective agreements.

This has just been a wild ride through free agency for Correa, who has now agreed to his third deal of at least $200 million this winter. First, it was a 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants that fell through before the Mets’ $315 million agreement fell apart.

New York obviously knew this result was within the realm of possibilities. There are Mets fans who are probably fine with this outcome because of how long it all dragged on, but the organization still emerges with egg on its face.

This is the second time in a little over a calendar year that an agreement between the Mets and a Scott Boras client has fallen apart. Before this happened with Correa, it first took place after New York selected Kumar Rocker 10th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft. Things worked out for the young pitcher, who was then selected third overall by the Texas Rangers this past June.

There are also the comments made by Steve Cohen in the immediate aftermath of agreeing to terms with Correa. You remember the one where he said the Mets needed one more thing and this was it, right? That this move is what puts them over the top?

What about the $1 million in ticket sales New York did after news broke of Correa coming to Flushing?

Even though it was likely in the Mets’ best interest to not get this over the finish line, there are some pieces (and maybe a grievance from the MLBPA) to pick up after the fact.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.