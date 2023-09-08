The Week 1 slate presents countless opportunities for new customers to place a $1,500 bet on the house, courtesy of our exclusive NFL BetMGM promo code links.

Sign up for BetMGM with the latest NFL BetMGM promo code links to score a $1,500 First Bet Offer. Place up to $1,500 on any NFL Week 1 matchup, and BetMGM will refund a loss with a full refund in bonus bets.

The long wait for the NFL to return is finally over. Following Thursday’s Lions-Chiefs opener, Week 1 continues Sunday with must-see matchups like 49ers-Steelers, Eagles-Patriots, and Cowboys-Giants. New BetMGM customers in eligible states can score a fully-backed first bet for any game worth up to $1,500. For perspective, BetMGM’s original First Bet Offer only covered $1,000 losses.

NFL BetMGM Promo Code: Bet Up to $1.5K on Week 1, Score Bonus Bets After Loss

The first week of the NFL season is often full of surprises. Teams we thought little of during the offseason pull off a masterful performance, while preseason favorites start sluggishly. BetMGM’s First Bet Offer is the perfect solution to account for unpredictable results that would otherwise cost you money.

To get started, use the links within this post to create a BetMGM account. After the brief registration, place anything from a few dollars to $1,500 on a Week 1 matchup. If your qualifying wager on a point spread, player total, or parlay settles as a loss, “The King of Sportsbooks” will cover your back with a complete bonus bet refund.

$1,500 is the maximum wager allowed with this First Bet Offer, making BetMGM the ideal sportsbook for prospective players with deep pockets. However, the First Bet Offer covers a cash wager worth just a few bucks, so conservative gamblers should still feel welcomed.

How to Trigger NFL BetMGM Promo Code

Since Week 1 is already in progress, be sure to check out current NFL lines, while knowing eligible BetMGM customers don’t have much time to nab the $1,500 First Bet Offer. Read our step-by-step registration guide below, and you’ll be on your way to a fully-backed wager during this eventful opening weekend.

Here’s how BetMGM players will qualify for the $1,500 First Bet Offer:

Click here to activate our NFL BetMGM promo code links. New customers don’t need to enter a specific promo code.

Fill out the required information and complete registration.

Use a BetMGM-approved banking method for your first cash deposit.

Place up to $1,500 cash on an eligible NFL Week 1 prop or parlay.

Receive bonus bets covering a losing stake (max. value $1,500) or cash winnings following a victory.

Players who receive a bonus bet refund get their stake back in five 20% increments. For example, a losing wager worth $1,500 triggers five $300 bonus bets in return.

Win Up to $100K in Survivor Pool

One of BetMGM’s best in-app offers is the “Football Survivor Pool Challenge.” The free-to-play pool requires participants to pick one NFL team every week to win. If it does, you advance to the following week. However, a loss means elimination.

Once only one person remains, BetMGM will reward a $100,000 grand prize. With six figures at stake and no cost to play, every BetMGM customer should take advantage of the survivor pool heading into Sunday.

