The Lions and Chiefs are kicking off the 2023 NFL season tonight and these NY sportsbook promos are raising the stakes on the game. New Yorkers have the chance to take advantage of the best offers on the market.

New players can start off with bonus bets, unique discounts, and other creative offers with the latest NY sportsbook promos. Let’s take a closer look at how New Yorkers can sign up.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH, OH, OR, TN, VA, WV, WY / 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS GET $200

BET $5 (WIN OR LOSE) BET NOW

NY Sportsbook Promos: Win Big on Lions vs. Chiefs Tonight

New York is ready to go all in on the 2023 NFL season. The Jets and Giants are coming into the year with sky-high expectations. But the local teams won’t be in action until later in the weekend. In the meantime, NFL bettors can start off with the Lions and Chiefs tonight. Kansas City will unfurl a Super Bowl banner before the game starts. With that said, the Lions are looking to play spoiler tonight. New bettors can get off to a fast start with these NY sportsbook promos.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Win $200 instantly on Lions-Chiefs

DraftKings Sportsbook isn’t messing around when it comes to NFL Week 1. New bettors who sign up with this offer will have the chance to win $200 in bonuses instantly. Sign up and place a $5+ bet on Lions-Chiefs or any other NFL game this weekend. This will trigger an instant payout of $200 in bonus bets. In fact, bettors will receive these bonus bets instantly. New users won’t even need to wait for the game to start before collecting these bonus bets.

Click this link to create a new account on DraftKings Sportsbook and bet $5 on Chiefs-Lions to win $200 instantly.

FanDuel Sportsbook App: How to Get $200 Bonus, $100 NFL Sunday Ticket Discount

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NEW PLAYER OFFER! States: AZ, CO, IL, TN / Gambling problem? Call 1 - 800 - GAMBLER. CLAIM OFFER! SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $200

IN BONUS BETS GET IT NOW!

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to win twice on NFL Week 1. First off, create an account and place a $5 wager on any NFL game this weekend. No matter what happens in that game, bettors will win $200 in bonuses and a $100 discount on NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube or YouTube TV. It’s important to highlight the fact that this offer is only available in the app. Sign up now and start winning on NFL Week 1.

Click here and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app for the chance to win $200 in bonuses and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

Caesars Sportsbook Unlocks “Bet $50, Get $250” Offer

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, OH, MD, MA, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYGET 21+ and in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET $250

BET $50 BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook is taking the uncertainty out of betting on the NFL this weekend. Given the unpredictability of Week 1, this offer is here at the perfect time. Create a new account and make a cash deposit of $50 or more. From there, place a $50+ bet on any NFL team. This will trigger a guaranteed payout of $250 in bonus bets. Additionally, bettors will have the chance to start locking in odds boosts on the rest of the NFL Week 1 action.

Use this link and input Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYGET to activate this $250 NFL bonus.

BetMGM Sportsbook Offers $1,000 NFL Bet

BetMGM Sportsbook States: NJ, PA, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY / 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! BET NOW

This BetMGM Sportsbook promo is one of the highest-potential offers on the market for football fans. Instead of rolling the dice on the games, start off with a safety net in place. New players can bet up to $1,000 on Lions-Chiefs or any other Week 1 matchup. If that bet wins, players will win straight cash. However, players who lose on that initial wager will be eligible for a dollar-for-dollar match in bonus bets.

New players on BetMGM Sportsbook can claim a $1,000 first bet for NFL Week 1. Click here to sign up now.

PointsBet Sportsbook: How to Claim NFL Jersey Offer

PointsBet Sportsbook STATES: NY, NJ, PA, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, OH, VA, WV GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS BET $50

GET NFL JERSEY OFFER BET NOW

PointsBet Sportsbook is rolling out a potentially lucrative promo for new players in New York. Bettors will be eligible for $150 from Fanatics just for making a $50 first bet. Start with a first bet on Lions vs. Chiefs tonight. Win or lose, get a free NFL jersey through $150 in Fanatics site credit. This is one of the best ways to hit the ground running on the 2023 NFL season.

Click this link to sign up with PointsBet Sportsbook and score the NFL jersey offer.

New customers only. Must be 21+ and present in CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/MD/MI/NJ/PA/NY/PA/VA/WV. Offer not available all states. Your first bet must bet $50+ cash with odds of -500 or longer to qualify. Promotional credit redeemable only via fanatics.com. Add’l T&Cs apply. See the PointsBet promos page. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/MD/NJ/PA/WV) OR VIST MDGAMBLINGHELPLINE.ORG (MD). Call 1-800-BETS OFF (IA); CALL 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Call 1-800-522 -4700 (KS); CALL 1-800-270-7117 (MI); CALL 1-877-8-HOPENY/TEXT HOPENY (467369) (NY); CALL 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.