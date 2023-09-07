New Yorkers can go big on the NFL with this FanDuel NY promo code offer. The Chiefs and Lions will set bettors up with a no-brainer bonus. Let’s take a closer look at this new offer.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, OH, VA, WV, WY / Gambling problem? Call 1 - 800 - GAMBLER. CLAIM OFFER! SIGNUP PROMO GET $200

BET $5 CLAIM HERE!

Sign up and automatically activate this FanDuel NY promo code offer to score a 40-1 guaranteed payout. Place a $5 wager on Lions-Chiefs in the app to win $200 in bonuses.

We are gearing up for another NFL season and it all starts with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The reigning Super Bowl champions will face off against the up-and-coming Lions. Both teams are favorites to win their respective divisions, but Kansas City is also favored to win the Super Bowl. FanDuel Sportsbook should be a go-to sports betting option for anyone in New York state. Take advantage of this opportunity and start the 2023 NFL season with a win.

Activate this FanDuel NY promo code offer and bet $5 on Lions-Chiefs tonight to win $200 in bonus bets tonight. Click here to begin.

FanDuel NY Promo Code: How to Sign Up

Before we dive into the different ways to use your bonus bets, here’s a quick look at how to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook in New York. Follow these simple steps to start the registration process:

New players can sign up without a promo code by clicking here .

. Create a new account by filling in the required fields with basic identifying information.

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more through any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app.

Place a $5 wager on the Lions or Chiefs. This will unlock $200 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Win $200 NFL Bonus With This FanDuel NY Promo Code

Football fans can claim an easy winner on FanDuel NY this week. It’s not every day that bettors can score a guaranteed winner by betting on the NFL. In fact, usually, the NFL is as tough as it gets in sports betting.

But FanDuel Sportsbook is bucking that trend with this NFL promo. Sign up, download the app, and place a $5+ bet on the Lions or Chiefs tonight. No matter who wins in the game, bettors will wind up with $200 in bonuses.

New players need to know that this offer is only available in the app. Bettors won’t be able to bet $5 to win $200 in bonus bets on the desktop site. Anyone with an iOS or Android device can get the easy-to-use app.

Lions vs. Chiefs Season Opener

The Lions are significant underdogs going into tonight’s matchup, but anything can happen in the NFL. Although it’s tough to go against Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the rest of the Super Bowl champs, the Lions could be a dark horse to make a run in the NFC. There are tons of ways to bet on Lions-Chiefs tonight, including the spread, moneyline, total points, and individual player props. Bettors can even combine multiple bet legs into one same game parlay.

Activate this FanDuel NY promo code offer and bet $5 on Lions-Chiefs tonight to win $200 in bonus bets tonight. Click here to begin.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, IA, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, OH, VA, WV, WY / Gambling problem? Call 1 - 800 - GAMBLER. CLAIM OFFER! SIGNUP PROMO GET $200

BET $5 CLAIM HERE!

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.