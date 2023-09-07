Celebrate the start of the 2023 NFL season with the latest bet365 NJ promo code offer. New players won’t need to worry about who comes out on top in tonight’s Lions-Chiefs matchup. Instead, lock in a no-brainer bonus.

BET365 States: CO, NJ, OH, VA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLM NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $1, GET $365!

BONUS BETS! BET NOW

This bet365 NJ promo code offer is the easiest way to win $200 in bonus bets. Sign up with this offer and place a $1 wager on the Lions or Chiefs to lock in these bonus bets.

It’s an expectation that the Chiefs will be a Super Bowl contender year in and year out. However, the Lions are trying to prove they belong in the conversation this season. Detroit is a young, up-and-coming team with a chance to make a statement on opening night. Bet365 Sportsbook will have competitive odds and a comprehensive list of markets on this game and the rest of NFL Week 1.

Click this link to get started with this bet365 NJ promo code offer and bet $1 on Lions-Chiefs to win $200 in guaranteed bonuses.

Bet365 NJ Promo Code ESNYXLM Unlocks $200 NFL Bonus

This bet365 NJ promo is an easy way for bettors to start off with a win. Remember, anyone who places a $1+ wager on this Lions-Chiefs game will automatically qualify for this $200 bonus.

What happens in tonight’s Lions-Chiefs game won’t have any impact on these bonus bets. As a result, bettors who redeem this offer can enjoy the game without worrying about this wager.

Bet365 is currently up and running in New Jersey and a handful of other states (Ohio, Colorado, Virginia, and Iowa). New players in these states will have access to this no-brainer bonus.

How to Redeem This Bet365 NJ Promo Code Offer

In order to claim this $200 bonus, bettors will need to sign up with any of the links on this page. Here’s a quick look at how to get in on the action:

Click here to automatically redeem this offer. After reaching a sign-up landing page, create a new account.

to automatically redeem this offer. After reaching a sign-up landing page, create a new account. Make a cash deposit of at least $10 or more to qualify for this offer.

Download the bet365 Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1 wager on the Lions or Chiefs tonight. As soon as the game finishes, bettors will receive $200 in bonuses.

Lions vs. Chiefs Odds

The Chiefs are favored by almost a touchdown against the Lions tonight. Although we know that anything can happen in the NFL, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see oddsmakers giving Kansas City this much respect. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense can turn into a scoring avalanche when they are rolling.

But the Lions aren’t going to go down quietly. We expect to see both teams come out swinging. There are tons of different ways to bet on the action with bet365 Sportsbook. Check out the promos page for other offers on the NFL this weekend.

Click this link to get started with this bet365 NJ promo code offer and bet $1 on Lions-Chiefs to win $200 in guaranteed bonuses.

BET365 States: CO, NJ, OH, VA GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLM NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $1, GET $365!

BONUS BETS! BET NOW

New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $200 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $200 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.