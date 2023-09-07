Although Kentucky bettors will have to wait until Week 4 to bet on the NFL, our bet365 Kentucky promo code offer qualifies pre-registered players for up to $415 in bonus bets on launch day.
Prospective Kentucky customers will unlock two sensational pre-launch bonuses after enabling our bet365 Kentucky promo code links. Sign up through this post to claim a “Bet $1, Get $365” welcome offer on launch day and a touchdown promo that pays up to $50 in additional bonus bets.
Bet365 will move into the Bluegrass State on September 28, exactly three weeks from the first night of the NFL regular season. But Kentuckians who set up a bet365 account before launch day get two no-brainer offers on launch day. All bet365 requires is an early sign-up before it goes live and a $1 wager after the big launch. From there, Bluegrass bettors will celebrate the mobile sports betting era with $365 in bonus bets and the potential for even more.
Take advantage of our bet365 Kentucky promo code links here and score a “Bet $1, Get $365” launch-day bonus and an NFL touchdown offer worth up to $50 in bonus bets.
Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: Get $365 in Bonus Bets, $50 TD Pre-Reg Offer
Thanks to pre-registration, Kentuckians will have their own no-brainer bonus this football season. As soon as bet365 goes live on 9/28, every KY customer who pre-registered through this post qualifies for a “Bet $1, Get $365” offer and a special NFL touchdown promo.
First, complete the brief pre-registration process today. After bet365’s Kentucky launch, bet $1 on anything from the NFL to college football to MLB. No matter how your qualifying stake settles, bet365 will reward it with $365 in bonus bets.
In addition to the 365-to-1 payout, pre-registered Bluegrass bettors unlock an exclusive offer for the Week 4 showdown between the Lions and Packers. The NFC North rivals meet on September 28, Kentucky’s first day of mobile sports betting. Bet365 will give pre-qualified KY users a $10 bonus bet for every touchdown either team scores in Green Bay, up to $50.
Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code Instructions
The pre-registration window for prospective bet365 customers in Kentucky is finally open. Read the step-by-step guide below to score a “Bet $1, Get $365” offer and more once the site goes live on September 28:
- Click here to trigger our bet365 Kentucky promo code links.
- Enter the necessary account information, including name and date of birth.
- Open bet365 once the site goes live in Kentucky on September 28.
- Place at least $1 on the NFL or any eligible betting market to collect an automatic $365 in bonus bets.
- Get an additional $10 bonus bet (max. $50) after every touchdown in the Week 4 game between the Lions and Packers on 9/28.
Bet365 customers can deposit cash today or after the 9/28 launch. The “Bet $1, Get $365” offer requires a minimum $10 deposit.
NFL Week 4 Outlook
Kentucky’s bet365 customers will have many ways to apply a bonus bet bounty worth up to $415. Many Bluegrass Staters will immediately turn to the NFL, which will begin its fourth week of the regular season when bet365 launches in Kentucky.
Here’s every NFL Week 4 matchup that every bet365 customer in Kentucky can bet on after launch day:
- Lions at Packers (TNF)
- Falcons at Jaguars (London)
- Dolphins at Bills
- Vikings at Panthers
- Broncos at Bears
- Ravens at Browns
- Steelers at Texans
- Rams at Colts
- Buccaneers at Saints
- Commanders at Eagles
- Bengals at Titans
- Raiders at Chargers
- Patriots at Cowboys
- Cardinals at 49ers
- Chiefs at Jets (SNF)
- Seahawks at Giants (MNF)
Click here to score up to $415 in pre-reg bonus bets with our bet365 Kentucky promo code links.
New Customers only. Bet $1 and get $365 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $1 to get $365 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way. 18+ and present in Kentucky. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.