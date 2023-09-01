The new FanDuel Kentucky promo code offer is the best way for Kentuckians to prepare for sports betting apps. Online sportsbooks will launch on September 28th, but you can pre-register today through our links to activate a two-part offer.

Unlock the best FanDuel Kentucky promo code by signing up early. You will receive $100 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

FanDuel will be a top option for sports bettors in the Bluegrass State. There are tons of markets for NCAAF and NFL games. In addition to the two bonuses mentioned, you can begin playing in a free contest to win another $100 in bonus bets. All bettors will be entered to win two VIP tickets to a future Reds game.

FanDuel Kentucky promo code: Get $100 in Bonus Bets for UK & UofL

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: Get $100 in Bonus Bets for UK & UofL

You will soon be able to bet on Kentucky and Louisville games. If you sign up early on FanDuel, you will have $100 in bonus bets to use for NCAAF Week 5 matchups. The Cardinals will be on the road to take on NC State, while the Wildcats are at home against Florida. There are high hopes in Lexington for QB Devin Leary this season.

Each game will have spreads, totals, props, and moneylines. During their games, FanDuel will have live odds. In-game betting is a great way to find value and hedge your pregame wagers to limit losses. If you are new to sports betting, there is a guide on FanDuel that explains the different types of wagers. In addition to college football, you will be able to bet on the NFL, MLB, and much more. College basketball will be a big hit in the state.

Guide to Pre-Register with the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code

Click here to pre-register. Our links will apply the FanDuel Kentucky promo code for you. It will ask for basic information, such as your full name, physical address, email, and the last four digits of your SSN. Even though the legal betting age in KY is 18, you still have to be at least 21 years old to bet on FanDuel.

After creating an account, download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app on your iPhone or Android. You will have $100 in bonus bets ready to use when the app launches on September 28th. FanDuel will send you instructions on how to use a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket.

Stream Games with NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube allows fans to stream out-of-market games. You can watch all of the games instead of only the ones broadcasted in your area. FanDuel will have props for all of the most popular players, such as Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. The app launches in time for Week 4 of the season.

Click here to activate the FanDuel Kentucky promo code and pre-register for an account. Claim $100 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.