Slugging first baseman Pete Alonso needs to spend all (or, at least virtually all) of his career with the Mets. However, reports and rumors over the past few weeks have stated the chances of that happening are low. But amid the trade buzz circulating around Alonso’s name, it sounds like his camp and New York are beginning to try and negotiate an extension.

Here’s what MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported about where things currently stand between both sides:

Pete Alonso has been one of the primary faces of the Mets since he made his debut in 2019, but will the slugger still be in New York when the 2024 season opens?

Alonso is slated to become a free agent at the end of next season, setting him up for a potential nine-figure payday. The Mets have held discussions with Alonso’s camp about a potential extension, sources said, but the two sides appear to have differing ideas on the type of contract the 28-year-old should command.

“The Mets made an offer that, while it certainly wasn’t insulting, wasn’t one good enough to convince Alonso to forego free agency,” said a source with knowledge of the talks. “But the offseason is a long one. There’s no urgency to get something done right now.”

Even in the best of situations, it’s rare for a first offer to immediately get accepted. This is how contract negotiations work. If an agreement comes together, it will take a little time to get there. That’s what happens when a player is slated for a payday in the $200 million range, ya know.

What’s encouraging here, in my eyes, is both sides are interested in talking about a long-term deal. So, the Mets see how important the slugger is to the organization — both on and off the field — and Alonso is genuinely interested in staying put. There are likely to be twists and turns along the way with negotiations, but they’re both showing up. That’s what matters the most right now.

This is a different tone than what’s been used by USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale, who is saying the expectation is for Alonso to get traded this winter. Is that on the range of possible outcomes? Well, sure — but it’s obviously not set in stone. This new report is proof of that.

What we’re unsure of in these negotiations is what Alonso’s camp is aiming for. Are they more concerned with a high annual average value? Or, is it the length of his next contract and total dollars? Feinsand noted that Miguel Cabrera ($31 million), Freddie Freeman ($27 million), and Paul Goldschmidt ($26 million) are the top three AAV earners at first base. Meanwhile, Matt Olson’s eight-year, $168 million deal with Atlanta has been a common starting point regarding length and total compensation.

We’ll see what happens as the calendar keeps creeping toward the offseason. There’s no real rush in getting something done, so this will drag on for a little bit. But, both sides are talking and want to find some common ground, which is a good thing.

