DraftKings Kentucky Promo: Full Insights, How to Get $200 Bonus for Pre-Launch

The DraftKings Kentucky promo has been off to a fast start during the first days of the pre-registration period. The state’s sports fans have been buzzing over the Sept. 28 launch of sports betting, and the brand power behind the DraftKings name has made it a go-to selection for those looking to take advantage of the market’s early signup offers.

The DraftKings Kentucky promo will supply all new players who sign up ahead of launch with $200 to use in bonus bets. Broken into eight separate $25 wagers, users will be able to get into the action for NFL Week 4, the fifth week of the college football season, and more.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo: Full Offer Insight

The dynamics of this offer are pretty straightforward. First, it’s probably best to address the “why” in this equation, meaning why is DraftKings offering $200 in bonus bets to sign up now.

The answer, really, is all about strategy. By providing users with a substantial bonus that requires absolutely no upfront deposit, DraftKings is looking to get ahead of its competitors like FanDuel, and because of these motives, you, the player, stand to benefit.

When Kentucky sports betting goes live, the NFL will kick off its Week 4 schedule with the Lions and Packers. Popular in-market teams like the Cincinnati Bengals will take the field three days later, marking the first time Kentucky residents will be able to wager on the team.

Full Pre-Registration Details

In an effort to size up the total landscape, let’s take a look at where the Kentucky sports betting market stands.

Right now, plans are set to launch mobile sports betting in Kentucky on Sept. 28. That means we are essentially four weeks out from that date. A handful of sportsbook apps are expected to run immediately at launch while a few others are expected to join over the coming months.

Currently, DraftKings, FanDuel, and bet365 are running pre-registration offers. The BetMGM promo code is the most recent to join the mix by offering $100 in bonus bets to new players. It is notable that bet365 promo for Kentucky has the biggest bonus bets offer of all, but that DraftKings does compare favorably across the entire landscape by offering $200 in bonus bets without any deposit.

It is not yet known if other planned competitors in the state will launch similar pre-registration bonuses. That remains to be seen, but given the aggressive terms of this DraftKings Kentucky promo code, we can say with confidence that this offer will mark the optimal bonus throughout the remainder of the calendar year.

How to Claim the DraftKings Kentucky Promo

Those interested in playing with DraftKings Sportsbook in Kentucky can follow a few simple steps to sign up and lock in the pre-registration offer for immediate use when the app goes live.

