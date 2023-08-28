When a team is having a good year, it’s easy for the social media people and scoreboard operators to create solid content. It’s a lot harder when the team fails to live up to expectations like the 2023 Mets have. A prime example happened in Queens with a Daniel Vogelbach stat on Women’s Day at Citi Field this weekend.

New York had Women’s Day at the ballpark for the second consecutive year. As they did in 2022, Mets players selected walk-up songs by women to participate in the festivities. After stepping into the batter’s box to “A Thousand Miles”, Vogey went deep for his 12th home run of the year:

Daniel Vogelbach hits a home run the opposite way! pic.twitter.com/3ueRgoOFge — SNY (@SNYtv) August 27, 2023

That led to this statistic:

daniel vogelbach, known women respecter pic.twitter.com/YGhgCz0par — steph (@whutyearisit) August 27, 2023

Before doubling against the Reds on Women’s Day 2022, Vogey went viral by using “Milkshake” as his walk-up song:

Daniel Vogelbach's walk-up song is now Milkshake This mf don't miss pic.twitter.com/lrSrTcpSYv — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 10, 2022

Maybe Daniel Vogelbach should just permanently change his walk-up song to one of these two? Or, maybe just alternate for every other at-bat?

After being productive for the Mets following getting traded last summer, 2023 hasn’t been nearly as fruitful for the left-handed hitter. His performance has led to a 107 wRC+ and 0.1 fWAR through 288 plate appearances this year. That’s included a .229/.333/.402 line with those 12 homers and 42 RBI.

His presence on the roster has perplexed Mets Twitter. Even though his struggles at the plate were quite pronounced, it seems like he had the utmost job security when it came to holding onto his roster spot. And that made no sense at all.

But, hey — maybe that oppo-taco dinger on Women’s Day will spark a hot streak? He followed that up with another two hits in Sunday’s victory over the Angels. It’s still too little, too late for the Mets to really take advantage of it, but heading into the offseason on a high note is always a good thing.

