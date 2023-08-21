tommy pham mets steve cohen
When the Mets signed Tommy Pham to a one-year, $6 million deal last offseason, it was met with mixed reviews. However, the outfielder quickly showed it was a good move and forced his way into regular playing time before getting traded at the deadline. Team owner Steve Cohen also felt it was necessary to clear some things up on Monday morning.

Pham and the Arizona Diamondbacks were in San Diego this weekend to play the Padres. While waiting to hit on deck, Pham appeared to get into a verbal altercation with fans sitting nearby:

In addition to that, Pham talked about another incident that happened outside of the stadium:

Here was another response from Pham to the initial incident before he stepped into the batter’s box:

Naturally, that led to some grumblings within Mets Twitter. Sure, Pham was a prime candidate to get traded because of his performance, the Mets’ lack of performance, and his contract status. But was he the “problem” people are trying to pinpoint in the clubhouse amid a disappointing season?

An X user asked that question. Cohen had obviously seen enough of these takes to address it himself. That’s exactly what he did here, despite not being tagged in the post:

That was Cohen’s first post on X since June 27th (when it was still called Twitter). Clearly, a nerve was struck here.

While Pham has had some incidents in the past (like, you know, slapping Joc Pederson over a fantasy football dispute), it didn’t appear as though anything negative happened during his short time in Queens. We have Steve Cohen backing up that speculation, too, so now we can just let it rest.

