Mike Francesa, from our vantage point, remains New York’s sports talk voice for two reasons.

One, his former employer has decided it wants to be a chuckle hut. And two, he tells the blunt truth with gravitas. Case in point: Francesa’s tweet after the shambolic Yankees were swept by the Braves to fall below .500.

“Been a long, long time since the Yankees have been outclassed as badly as they were in Atlanta,” the WFAN legend tweeted.

It was an ass-kicking. The Braves outscored the Bombers, 18-3, and won by shutout in the final two games. At 60-61, they are below water this late in the season for the first time since 1995. Yes, they made the postseason that year. No, they will not this year.

Preach, big guy, preach.

From earlier in this miserable summer on Francesa’s BetRivers podcast:

“The trade deadline saw the Mets packing bags right and left. And it saw the Yankees saying, ‘Too expensive for us. We’re not playing in that game. We like our hand. We see that it is about to turn for us.’

“How many times has (manager Aaron) Boone gone into a postgame press conference and told you that? Or told you something that he saw that was highly constructive, even though he is basically trying somehow to find a silver lining he can somehow sell you. When in his heart of hearts, he’s like, ‘God, we stink.’

“This is the Yankees? You watch these guys parade back to the dugout, inning after inning. This is the Yankees? Remember what the Yankees used to look like? Remember what the Yankees used to stand for? Now, just a distant memory.”

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.