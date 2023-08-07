The dog days of summer are here, though the latest MLB DraftKings promo gives prospective players 150 reasons to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook and bet on Major League Baseball.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH, OH, OR, TN, VA, WV, WY / 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Secure a “Bet $5, Get $150” MLB DraftKings promo when you register for DraftKings through this post. Bettors who risk just $5 on any baseball game will earn an instant $150 in bonus bets, win or lose.

Baseball fans are in for a fun stretch run before the postseason this fall. Most of the 30 MLB teams have playoff spots on their mind, so expect lots of exciting games between now and October. While every game this week will feature a winner and loser, every new DraftKings customer is an instant winner with the “Bet $5, Get $150” offer. Bet just $5, and DraftKings will issue $150 in bonus bets on the spot.

Take advantage of our no-brainer MLB DraftKings promo here and turn your first $5 MLB bet into an instant $150 bonus.

MLB DraftKings Promo Promises Guaranteed 30-to-1 Payout

One of the best welcome offers in the sports betting industry belongs to DraftKings Sportsbook. This week, eligible new customers in DK-approved states can score the latest “Bet $5, Get $150” promo. This deal gives bettors a $150 payout in bonus bets after a measly $5+ investment in any MLB game, regardless of the odds or outcome.

Unlike other “bet-and-get” offers, DraftKings immediately pays the $150 out instead of waiting until settlement. So customers who bet on a late-night MLB game can apply their $150 toward early-evening action. And even though the bonus is guaranteed, DraftKings rewards winning customers with every dollar of cash profit. A $5 victory this week enhances the promising 30-to-1 payout and sets your bankroll up for success.

Also note that DraftKings is one of the best apps for NJ online casinos and is a top player in other legal igaming states.

How to Activate MLB DraftKings Promo

It’s unclear how long DraftKings will offer a no-brainer offer like the “Bet $5, Get $150.” So take advantage of this MLB promotion while it lasts and follow our step-by-step registration instructions below:

Click here to trigger the “Bet $5, Get $150” MLB DraftKings promo.

Enter your name, date of birth, and other essential account information.

Deposit cash through an appropriate banking method.

Place your first bet on the MLB market worth at least $5.

Receive an instant $150 in bonus bets. DraftKings still issues the deserved cash winnings if your qualifying stake settles as a win.

In-App MLB Promotions

It’s one thing to begin your DraftKings career with a $150 bonus. However, DraftKings has many ways to continue building your bankroll throughout the MLB season.

Look out for exclusive MLB promotions on the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. Some promos, like the “Stepped Up Same Game Parlay,” are offered daily to new and existing users. However, DK will randomly drop MLB profit boosts on a gameday ranging from 50-100%.

Customers should also look for game-specific offers. For example, DraftKings occasionally offers YRFI/NRFI boosts for a designated matchup. Pick between a run in the first inning or a scoreless opening frame, and DraftKings will enhance the odds on either side by 25-50%.

Click here to land a sensational “Bet $5, Get $150” MLB DraftKings promo for this week’s MLB action.

