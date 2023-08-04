There were several reports indicating prominent Yankees appeared shaken after the team announced Domingo Germán will miss the rest of the season while seeking alcohol treatment. A new Wall Street Journal report explains why.

Germán “wreaked havoc” in the Bombers’ clubhouse prior to being placed on the restricted list, according to the newspaper.

An intoxicated Germán reportedly had confrontations with manager Aaron Boone and teammates, caused property damage — he allegedly flipped a couch and smashed a television — and was confined to the clubhouse sauna and then a sleep room by team security in an effort to calm him down and get him sober. The incident happened Tuesday and he was removed from the active roster Wednesday, although it is not clear when he exited Yankee Stadium.

The report reiterated Germán’s alcohol issues had nothing to do with his bizarre Monday night. Germán was scheduled to start for the Yankees against the Rays, but was a late scratch due to armpit discomfort. He then miraculously became available and pitched five innings in relief after replacing spot starter Jhony Brito.

“I’m not commenting on anything in regard to what did or didn’t happen with Domingo,” Boone said Thursday, via The Post. “Right now, he’s in a place where hopefully he’s getting the proper help and gets on the right path.”

