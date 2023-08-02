Mike Francesa took us to church on his post-MLB trade deadline podcast. And the big guy’s most poignant — and depressing — words were directed at the hapless Yankees.

“The trade deadline saw the Mets packing bags right and left,” the WFAN legend said on his latest pod for BetRivers. “And it saw the Yankees saying, ‘Too expensive for us. We’re not playing in that game. We like our hand. We see that it is about to turn for us.’

“How many times has (manager Aaron) Boone gone into a postgame press conference and told you that? Or told you something that he saw that was highly constructive, even though he is basically trying somehow to find a silver lining he can somehow sell you. When in his heart of hearts, he’s like, ‘God, we stink.’

“This is the Yankees? You watch these guys parade back to the dugout, inning after inning. This is the Yankees? Remember what the Yankees used to look like? Remember what the Yankees used to stand for? Now, just a distant memory.”

He’s right. The Bombers sat on their hands at the deadline. Yes, they added a pair of relievers. But neither of them are going to hit the ball over the short porch. Just a colossal failure on general manager Brian Cashman’s part. And shame on owner Hal Steinbrenner for continuing to avoid writing the check the team desperately needs.

The Yankees are 55-52, sit 3.5 games out of the final American League wild card spot and cannot hit a lick. And they did nothing to fix it. What a disgrace. Back after this.

