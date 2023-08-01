The MLB trade deadline is hours away. No one expects the Yankees will do much — all the baseball scoopmeisters are using words like “measured” to describe the Bombers’ anticipated approach — which is a fancy word for cheap and underwhelming, of course.

And get this: General manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner might be pinching pennies even more than we thought. Because “Cashman didn’t make a call on (Rockies outfielder) Randal Grichuk,” according to The Post’s Jon Heyman.

This is newsworthy for three reasons: Grichuk is an outfielder batting .308. He has been connected to the Yankees for weeks. And he’s done the above while making about $4 million this year. If Cashman is not calling on a cheap upgrade like Grichuk, who exactly is he calling on?

It is becoming increasingly difficult to take the Yankees seriously.

“This team has gotten old in bad spots and decayed … and let’s be honest, tell the truth, the Yankees don’t want to spend the money,” WFAN legend Mike Francesa said earlier this week on his BetRivers podcast.

“The Yankees don’t want to pay exorbitant fees. They don’t want to do it and they don’t want to be in a place where their payroll hurts them. Don’t think they don’t have their eye on payroll; they do. This is not the old days any more. They are not going to bring guys in at any cost. That is not going to happen. … “It’ll be very interesting to see what the Yankees and whether they actually add payroll. Watch that. I don’t think they will add a lot.”

Or anything at all.

