Nearly two weeks ago, we shared news of a report regarding the Yankees’ mindset for the upcoming trade deadline. For fans wanting to see the Bombers go all in and buy, it wasn’t a pretty sight.

Here’s part of that article:

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently commented on the Yankees’ potential trade-deadline plans. As it currently stands, New York is $1.1 million over the $293 million luxury tax threshold. While they’ll most likely have their 2024 first-round draft pick pushed back 10 spots, they could avoid a harsh financial penalty if they dip back under that number before the end of the season.

What the Yankees do at the deadline could be influenced by that. So instead of going all-in to try and get themselves back to the World Series for the first time since 2009, the front office might try to buy and sell at the same time.

That would mean, “exploring deals to improve the roster, but at a potentially lower cost,” according to Rosenthal. With a team that’s currently spiraling, this isn’t what fans want to hear. Especially on the heels of getting a “huge windfall” by desecrating the Yankee pinstripes.

The YANKEES? Worrying about money? No, this is no longer George’s team, folks. As if we needed another reminder.

But then again, we published that article on July 19th. Between then and July 30th is the equivalent of two trips around the sun in trade deadline world. It’s more than possible that this thinking might’ve changed. After all, Aaron Judge is back and heading into their Sunday Night Baseball matchup vs. the Orioles, New York was three games out of the final AL Wild Card spot.

But it doesn’t seem like that stance has changed. SNY’s Andy Martino shared on Sunday afternoon that the Yankees are in the mix for Washington Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario. That jives with other recent reports we’ve heard.

This is a good thing, right? I mean, they’re the Yankees and he’s a rental making just $5 million this year. Well, it sounds like their continued desire to stay below the “Steve Cohen tax” could make it difficult to strike a deal:

The Yankees are one of about a half dozen teams to talk to Washington about Jeimer Candelario, according to league sources. Luxury tax situation makes it tough for Yanks to add rentals, though. Source suggests they'd need to get Nats to pay down JC's salary. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) July 30, 2023

Look, we all know baseball is a business. The Yankees have their reasons for wanting to try and stay below that fourth and final luxury tax penalty. And it’s something they can try to do up until Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. EDT (the trade deadline is that day at 6 p.m.).

If Brian Cashman can’t acquire upgrades in an ideal fashion, New York will have a decision to make. Make this a hard-and-fast line, or say forget it and get the help they think is necessary for the stretch run.

You can see the reasoning behind trying to stay below it and the effort in trying to do it right now. Heck, maybe the Mets could help them do it. But, man — that’s a tough sell for fans in any big media market. Especially the Yankees.

