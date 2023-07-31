Mike Francesa does not expect much from the Yankees with Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline fast approaching. Or for the rest of this disappointing season.

“This team has gotten old in bad spots and decayed … and let’s be honest, tell the truth, the Yankees don’t want to spend the money,” the WFAN legend said on his latest BetRivers podcast.

“The Yankees don’t want to pay exorbitant fees. They don’t want to do it and they don’t want to be in a place where their payroll hurts them. Don’t think they don’t have their eye on payroll; they do. This is not the old days any more. They are not going to bring guys in at any cost. That is not going to happen.”

👉 Claim Your bet365 NJ Casino Bonus Code Right Now

Francesa believes the Yankees need a power-hitting left-handed bat and a starting pitcher at the least. But they will need to spend money (and further complicate their luxury tax situation) to do so. That does not appear to be a bridge owner Hal Steinbrenner is willing to cross. So all the Bombers can do now is beat up on bad teams — they still have several of them on the schedule — and hope guys like Anthony Rizzo find themselves in time to steal a wild card bid.

“It’ll be very interesting to see what the Yankees and whether they actually add payroll,” Francesa said. “Watch that. I don’t think they will add a lot.”

MORE ON ESNY:

• Probable pitchers as Yankees head home to host Rays

• Justin Verlander would be game-changing move that saves Yankees’ season

• Yankees are last-place team without a plan, and that’s scary

• Aaron Boone shares hilariously out-of-touch quote about Yankees offense

• Jets’ Aaron Rodgers crushes Broncos’ Sean Payton

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.