The Yankees got a little stronger on their quick weekend trip to Baltimore because Aaron Judge returned from the injured list. Unfortunately, the Bombers are coming back to the Bronx to host the Rays after losing two of three to the Orioles.

Here are the probable pitching matchups at the moment. Well, at least what we think — the Yankees hadn’t officially announced their starters at the time of this writing. If there are changes, we’ll make them as soon as possible.

Monday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Domingo German vs. Tyler Glasnow

Domingo German got roughed up by the Mets during Tuesday’s Subway Series opener. He allowed six runs on seven hits (three homers) in six innings. This will be his third start vs. the Rays in 2023. Through his first two, the right-hander owns a 2.53 ERA in 10.2 innings.

Tyler Glasnow has pitched into the sixth inning in each of his last five starts, with his last three all being of the quality variety. He’s also registered at least seven strikeouts in each of those appearances. Glasnow owns a 3.47 career ERA in seven starts against the Yankees, but this will be his first start against them since 2021.

Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Zach Eflin vs. Carlos Rodon

Zach Eflin’s last three starts have been weird. Two of them included five earned runs while lasting no more than four innings. Those appearances sandwiched a gem vs. Baltimore where he went seven shutout innings and struck out eight. He last faced the Yankees on May 14th and got the win after allowing four runs on seven hits and nine strikeouts in six innings.

Carlos Rodon finally registered his first win with New York during Wednesday’s Subway Series finale. He lowered his season-long ERA by nearly a couple of runs down to 5.75 in the process. Rodon owns a 4.19 ERA in four career starts vs. the Rays, but he hasn’t faced them since 2019.

Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Gerrit Cole vs. Shane McClanahan

The Cole Train has been rolling full-steam ahead since the All-Star break. The right-hander has produced a 1.40 ERA with 26 strikeouts over his last three starts (19.1 innings). He’ll be looking to get on track vs. the Rays this year, too. So far in 2023, Cole has allowed eight runs (seven earned) on 13 hits in 10 innings (two starts).

Shane McClanahan is having yet another stellar year for Tampa Bay, posting an 11-1 record with a 3.00 ERA. He has allowed eight runs between his last two starts, though (nine innings). McClanahan has faced the Yankees once so far this year, allowing four runs on five hits, four walks, and three strikeouts in four innings.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.