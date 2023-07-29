The latest DraftKings promo code offer will give bettors a chance to win a no-brainer bonus for Spence-Crawford. New bettors can lock in a guaranteed winner with this new promotion.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH, OH, OR, TN, VA, WV, WY / 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS GET $150

BET $5 (WIN OR LOSE) BET NOW

Sign up and take advantage of this DraftKings promo code offer to claim a 30-1 instant bonus. New players who place a $5 wager on Spence-Crawford will win $150 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. are two of the biggest names in boxing. This is one of the top pay-per-view events of the year and we expect it to live up to the hype. Although Crawford is a slight favorite, we expect this to be a great fight.

DraftKings Sportsbook is upping the ante for boxing fans with this new offer. Instead of taking a chance on either fighter, start off with a guaranteed winner. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Click this link to automatically enable this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to win $150 on Spence-Crawford.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $150 in Bonuses

New players who activate this DraftKings promo will have a leg up on the competition. This instant bonus will convert no matter what happens in the Spence-Crawford fight tonight. The outcome of the fight won’t make a difference when it comes to these bonuses.

Bettors who win with this offer will receive six $25 bonus bets. These are applicable to tons of different markets like MLB, boxing, UFC 291, Women’s World Cup, WNBA, and more. There are plenty of options available in the app.

New users over the age of 21 will be eligible for this offer in a number of different states, including Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Wyoming.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Signing up won’t take long for bettors on DraftKings Sportsbook this week. In fact, there is no need to input a promo code to unlock this offer. Simply follow these steps to begin:

Click here to start the registration process. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start the registration process. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Set up a new account by providing basic information in the required fields.

Make a cash deposit of $5 or more through any of the available payment methods.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on Spence-Crawford to win $150 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Spence-Crawford Odds

Spence and Crawford are two of the best fighters in the sport. Both guys are undefeated in their professional careers with a combined 52 knockout victories. Although we don’t know what to expect in this bout, the chances of a knockout seem high. At the end of the night one fighter will finally have a loss on his record.

Here’s a look at the current odds on Spence-Crawford on DraftKings Sportsbook:

Terence Crawford -150

Errol Spence Jr. +120

Click this link to automatically enable this DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to win $150 on Spence-Crawford.

DraftKings Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NH, OH, OR, TN, VA, WV, WY / 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS GET $150

BET $5 (WIN OR LOSE) BET NOW

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.