Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

With the final round of the Subway Series on deck, new customers in legal betting states can grab the no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $100” FanDuel promo code offer for Mets-Yankees.

Our exclusive FanDuel promo code links allow prospective bettors to score the latest “Bet $5, Get $100” FanDuel promo code offer for Mets-Yankees. When new players sign up and bet just $5 on tonight’s game, FanDuel will issue a guaranteed payout worth $100 in bonus bets.

The Mets gave Justin Verlander early run support on Tuesday, cruising to a 9-3 victory in the Bronx. The season finale features two lefties who were injured most of the season: Jose Quintana for the Mets and Carlos Rodon for the Yankees. FanDuel pegs the Yankees as -152 moneyline favorites, but any $5+ bet on a game-related prop unlocks a $100 bonus bet payout.

Lock in the new “Bet $5, Get $100” FanDuel promo code offer for Wednesday’s Mets-Yankees game here.

FanDuel Promo Code: Mets-Yankees Wager Triggers $100 in Bonus Bets

Winning a triple-digit payout is challenging, especially for new bettors just starting to build a bankroll. But with FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Get $100” welcome offer, a $100 bonus is guaranteed after following a few basic requirements.

Start with our promo links to register, then head to the Mets-Yankees betting market. A $5+ wager on the Yankees to win or the over 8.5 runs to hit activates a $100 bonus bet payout, win or lose. Regardless of how the 2023 Subway Series ends, first-time FanDuel customers will enjoy more Yankees and Mets games with a $100 bonus.

Activating FanDuel Promo Code for Mets-Yankees

Quintana and Rodon will take the bump later today, so time is of the essence. To ensure the “Bet $5, Get $100” is locked in ahead of the first pitch, take a moment to register for FanDuel Sportsbook below:

  • Click here to trigger our FanDuel promo code links. Players won’t need to input a specific promo code.
  • Fill out all required information, including name and email address.
  • Make a cash deposit (min. $10) using one of FanDuel’s accepted banking methods.
  • Place at least $5 on the Mets-Yankees betting market. Any prop like the moneyline or run total qualifies for the offer.
  • Receive $100 in bonus bets after your initial stake settles as a win or loss. FanDuel still pays winning bettors their deserved cash profit.

The “Bet $5, Get $100” offer also includes a World Cup bonus. Each customer will earn an extra $10 in bonus bets after every USA win during this summer’s World Cup.

Featured Mets-Yankees SGP

Every FanDuel customer can construct a customized Same Game Parlay for any baseball game after taking advantage of the FanDuel promo code offer. If Mets-Yankees bettors need inspiration, FanDuel has a featured SGP ahead of tonight’s must-see showdown in New York.

FanDuel’s featured Mets-Yankees SGP includes four legs. Users need at least one run in the first inning, a hit from the Mets’ Pete Alonso and Yankees’ Gleyber Torres, and over 9.5 runs. The odds are +448, meaning a $10 stake nets $44.80 in cash winnings.

FanDuel’s promoted SGP+ also includes the all-New York rivalry. This parlay needs 2+ total bases from Alonso and Giancarlo Stanton each, plus 2+ total bases from both Boston’s Rafael Devers and Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. in the Braves-Red Sox matchup tonight.

Click here to score $100 in bonus bets with the “Bet $5, Get $100” Mets-Yankees FanDuel promo code offer.

Tim van Straten
Tim van Straten is a commercial writer for XLMedia PLC. A graduate of Bradley University, Tim worked in the sports radio industry as a host, producer, and program director before transitioning to full-time writing in 2021. He currently resides in Illinois with his wife and dog and tries to spend as much time on the golf course as possible so he can bet in peace.

