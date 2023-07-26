With the final round of the Subway Series on deck, new customers in legal betting states can grab the no-brainer “Bet $5, Get $100” FanDuel promo code offer for Mets-Yankees.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY / Gambling problem? Call 1 - 800 - GAMBLER. CLAIM OFFER! SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $100

IN BONUS BETS CLAIM HERE!

Our exclusive FanDuel promo code links allow prospective bettors to score the latest “Bet $5, Get $100” FanDuel promo code offer for Mets-Yankees. When new players sign up and bet just $5 on tonight’s game, FanDuel will issue a guaranteed payout worth $100 in bonus bets.

The Mets gave Justin Verlander early run support on Tuesday, cruising to a 9-3 victory in the Bronx. The season finale features two lefties who were injured most of the season: Jose Quintana for the Mets and Carlos Rodon for the Yankees. FanDuel pegs the Yankees as -152 moneyline favorites, but any $5+ bet on a game-related prop unlocks a $100 bonus bet payout.

Lock in the new “Bet $5, Get $100” FanDuel promo code offer for Wednesday’s Mets-Yankees game here.

FanDuel Promo Code: Mets-Yankees Wager Triggers $100 in Bonus Bets

Winning a triple-digit payout is challenging, especially for new bettors just starting to build a bankroll. But with FanDuel’s “Bet $5, Get $100” welcome offer, a $100 bonus is guaranteed after following a few basic requirements.

Start with our promo links to register, then head to the Mets-Yankees betting market. A $5+ wager on the Yankees to win or the over 8.5 runs to hit activates a $100 bonus bet payout, win or lose. Regardless of how the 2023 Subway Series ends, first-time FanDuel customers will enjoy more Yankees and Mets games with a $100 bonus.

Activating FanDuel Promo Code for Mets-Yankees

Quintana and Rodon will take the bump later today, so time is of the essence. To ensure the “Bet $5, Get $100” is locked in ahead of the first pitch, take a moment to register for FanDuel Sportsbook below:

here to trigger our FanDuel promo code links. Players won’t need to input a specific promo code. Clickto trigger our FanDuel promo code links. Players won’t need to input a specific promo code.

Fill out all required information, including name and email address.

Make a cash deposit (min. $10) using one of FanDuel’s accepted banking methods.

Place at least $5 on the Mets-Yankees betting market. Any prop like the moneyline or run total qualifies for the offer.

Receive $100 in bonus bets after your initial stake settles as a win or loss. FanDuel still pays winning bettors their deserved cash profit.

The “Bet $5, Get $100” offer also includes a World Cup bonus. Each customer will earn an extra $10 in bonus bets after every USA win during this summer’s World Cup.

Featured Mets-Yankees SGP

Every FanDuel customer can construct a customized Same Game Parlay for any baseball game after taking advantage of the FanDuel promo code offer. If Mets-Yankees bettors need inspiration, FanDuel has a featured SGP ahead of tonight’s must-see showdown in New York.

FanDuel’s featured Mets-Yankees SGP includes four legs. Users need at least one run in the first inning, a hit from the Mets’ Pete Alonso and Yankees’ Gleyber Torres, and over 9.5 runs. The odds are +448, meaning a $10 stake nets $44.80 in cash winnings.

FanDuel’s promoted SGP+ also includes the all-New York rivalry. This parlay needs 2+ total bases from Alonso and Giancarlo Stanton each, plus 2+ total bases from both Boston’s Rafael Devers and Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr. in the Braves-Red Sox matchup tonight.

Click here to score $100 in bonus bets with the “Bet $5, Get $100” Mets-Yankees FanDuel promo code offer.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY / Gambling problem? Call 1 - 800 - GAMBLER. CLAIM OFFER! SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $100

IN BONUS BETS CLAIM HERE!

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.