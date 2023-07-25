New users can use the FanDuel Mets-Yankees promo to bet on the Subway Series. Register for America’s most popular betting app through our links to unlock this welcome offer.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER! SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $100

IN BONUS BETS GET IT NOW!

Claim the FanDuel Mets-Yankees promo and make a $5 wager on the game. Win or lose, you will be sent $100 in bonus bets to use on MLB games.

FanDuel Sportsbook provides MLB bettors with a range of betting options, including live odds. There is an MLB Game of the Day, which you can live stream from the mobile app. Check out the promotions page after using this welcome offer to learn about these features and use the Dinger Tuesdays offer.

Register here to unlock the best FanDuel Mets-Yankees promo for their matchup on Tuesday night. Place a $5 bet on the game to receive $100 in bonus bets.

FanDuel Mets-Yankees Promo Unlocks $100 Bonus

The Yankees are trying to stay in contention while they wait on the return of Aaron Judge. They still have time to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot, and a couple of wins against the Mets would help their effort. The Mets and Yankees split their previous two-game series back in June.

Domingo German will be on the mound on Tuesday for the Yankees, and it will be Justin Verlander for the Mets. FanDuel has props for Anthony Rizzo, Pete Alonso, Giancarlo Stanton, and other players. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm ET. You can follow along with the game and view live odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook app. There are many other matchups on Tuesday, including the Braves vs. Red Sox and Reds vs. Brewers.

Steps to Use the FanDuel Mets-Yankees Promo

It only takes a few minutes to register for FanDuel Sportsbook. New users must provide basic info to verify their age and identity. Bettors must be at least 21 years old. Follow our guide to claim the best welcome bonus for MLB games this week.

Click here to activate the FanDuel Mets-Yankees promo and register. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app for your iPhone or Android and enable location services. Use an available banking method to deposit $10 or more. Options include PayPal, Venmo, and online banking. Place a $5 bet on the Mets vs. Yankees.

The result of this wager doesn’t matter. You will be sent $100 in bonus bets to use for MLB games and other sports throughout the week.

Bet on a Home Run with the Dinger Tuesdays Offer

Once you have used this welcome offer, opt-in to the Dinger Tuesdays bonus on the promotions page. After making a $25+ wager on a player to hit a home run, you will get a $5 bonus for every home run hit in the game.

Bettors who are new to using a sportsbook app can find a guide that explains the different ways you can bet on baseball. In addition to parlays, totals, and props, you can also win prizes by competing in the free-to-play games.

Click here to activate the FanDuel Mets-Yankees promo and sign up. Gain $100 in bonus bets by placing a $5 wager on the game.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER! SIGNUP BONUS BET $5 &

GET $100

IN BONUS BETS GET IT NOW!

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.