On Friday night, the New York Mets will host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field. You can get a $1,250 first bet on Caesars and more for the matchup if you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLFULL.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, OH, MD, MA, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLFULL 21+ and in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

1K REWARD + 1K TIER CREDITS BET NOW

Sports bettors can get their first wager of up to $1,250 backed by Caesars Sportsbook. Not only will your first Mets-Dodgers wager earn bonus bets back if it settles as a loss, but you’ll also receive a bundle of Caesars Rewards perks.

Justin Verlander will be on the mound for the New York Mets tonight. He’s 3-4 this season with a 3.60 ERA and 57 strikeouts. On the other side, the Dodgers will send Julio Urias to the hill. He’s 6-5 with a 4.76 ERA and 63 strikeouts. The Dodgers have had an impressive season thus far and lead the NL West. The Mets, meanwhile, are in a distant fourth place in the NL East, entering play at 18.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves.

Click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLFULL for a $1,250 first bet to use on Mets-Dodgers.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Unlocks $1,250 Bet for Mets-Dodgers

Caesars Sportsbook’s new user promo, the Full Caesar, comes with three bonuses in one. First of all, players will receive a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. What that means is your first cash bet of up to $1,250 will be backed by Caesars Sportsbook with bonus bets that will convey if your wager loses. That means a $200 wager on the Mets to win would either earn you a cash profit with a win or $200 in bonus bets with a loss.

In addition to the first bet offer, you will also receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for the Caesars Rewards program. Reward Credits are redeemable for hotel stays, dining, and entertainment experiences at Caesars Hotels & Resorts. Tier Credits build up over time and unlock higher prize tiers.

When in states like New Jersey and Ohio, which are rife with sports betting apps, Caesars offers significant value and runs near the top of market with the latest bet365 promo.

Sign Up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ESNYXLFULL

Signing up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLFULL will unlock the Full Caesar offer. Complete the steps below to claim a $1,250 first bet and more:

Click here to apply our Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLFULL.

to apply our Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLFULL. Register by providing the necessary information to confirm your identity.

Select a deposit method and add $10+ to your account.

Choose any betting market in Mets-Dodgers and wager up to $1,250.

If your first bet wins, you’ll receive your wager back along with a cash profit. A loss would secure up to $1,250 back in bonus bets for use on other games. This includes MLB action and other sports events.

Odds Boosts for Mets-Dodgers and More

Caesars Sportsbook routinely leads the way when it comes to daily odds boosts. In fact, they’ve got more than 50 odds boosts available for Friday’s action and beyond. Here are some of the top boosts available:

Padres, Giants & Dodgers Each Over 3.5 Total Runs (+280)

Elly De La Cruz & Joey Votto Each Over 1.5 Total Bases (+400)

Phillies Win & Bryce Harper HR (+650)

No Run in 1st Inning of Dodgers @ Mets, Brewers @ Reds & White Sox @ Braves (+700)

Fernando Tatis Jr. & Manny Machado Each Hit HR (+1500)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. & Matt Chapman Each Hit HR (+1800)

Lock-in a $1,250 first bet on Caesars with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ESNYXLFULL when you click here.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, NJ, PA, OH, MD, MA, AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NV, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP PROMO CODE: ESNYXLFULL 21+ and in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

1K REWARD + 1K TIER CREDITS BET NOW

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.