MLB’s All-Star Game and all the festivities that come with it are officially in the rearview mirror. The regular season doesn’t restart until Friday. So, what are we going to do until then? We can wonder about what the Yankees will do at the trade deadline and whether Juan Soto is a legitimate target. That’s at least what Hall of Famer Derek Jeter is thinking about.

He was part of the FOX crew at the midsummer classic in Seattle, working alongside Kevin Burkhardt, Alex Rodriguez, and David Ortiz. This is part of his TV deal, which also included an appearance across the pond for the London Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

When discussing one trade they’d each like to see happen, Jeets put in a plug for the Bombers to get Soto, should he become available.

"If [the Padres] don't have a good next couple of weeks, I wouldn't mind seeing the Yankees go out and get Juan Soto." – @derekjeter 👀 pic.twitter.com/BrMe6jJAwR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2023

After trying to stay off as long as he possibly could, Jeter has been on social media for a little while now. We don’t know how much scrolling he does. But if he does any at all, there’s no way he hasn’t seen Yankees Twitter talking about trading for Juan Soto at the trade deadline.

We all know how unlikely this scenario is. While the San Diego Padres have disappointed with a 43-47 record and have work to do in both the NL West (8.5 games back) and NL Wild Card race (6.0 games back), we’ve heard they have no plans of blowing the roster up.

Of course, there are still two weeks before the trade deadline. Things can change quickly based on how a team plays. If San Diego heats up, there’s no way Soto is going anywhere. If they don’t, though, teams will come calling. And it’s not like A.J. Preller wouldn’t at least entertain doing something bold. That’s essentially part of his DNA.

Soto even being available will remain a remote possibility until we hear otherwise. But you can’t deny that the thought of him playing at Yankee Stadium and wearing pinstripes wouldn’t be awesome. He owns a 1.219 OPS with four homers in seven career games in the Bronx:

Juan Soto no doubt about it! One of the hottest hitters on the planet right now pic.twitter.com/IQrSNZdbQH — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 27, 2023

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.