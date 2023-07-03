The Yankees have had a problem with outfield depth since last winter. While they were reportedly trying to pry Bryan Reynolds from the Pirates’ hands, it ultimately didn’t happen. But if the San Diego Padres decide to sell at the trade deadline, could Brian Cashman get another shot at landing Juan Soto?

It feels a bit like a pipe dream. While there’s one less year of team control left for the outfielder before he hits the open market, it could still be a worthwhile investment. Soto isn’t scheduled to hit free agency until after the 2024 season.

We’ve spent a lot of time talking about how disappointing the Mets have been after spending so much money last winter. But, the Padres have been just as disappointing. They’re 38-46 entering Monday’s action, which has them 11.5 games behind the Arizona Diamondbacks for first place in the NL West. In his weekly notes for the New York Post, Jon Heyman shared this tidbit:

The Padres, as disappointing as the Mets, may have to consider pivoting to sell. If so, free agents to be Blake Snell and Josh Hader would be huge targets.

It would be interesting to see if superstar Juan Soto could be considered for trade again.

The Padres’ chances to re-sign him don’t seem especially promising.

We obviously don’t know if his thoughts on San Diego re-signing Soto is a hunch or based on actual things he’s heard from a source. After all, the Padres and Manny Machado were initially far apart in negotiations before coming to terms on an 11-year, $350 million extension. So we’ll have to take this comment with a grain of salt. But then again, let’s overreact, right?

With Aaron Judge sidelined, the Yankees’ outfield alignment hasn’t been optimal. Having Harrison Bader back is helpful. However, not many expected Jake Bauers and Billy McKinney to rack up so much playing time (although they’ve filled in quite admirably). Let’s also not forget that Isiah Kiner-Falefa has also logged way more innings in the outfield than anyone would’ve thought.

We can assume the Yankees will be monitoring the outfield market as we continue creeping toward the trade deadline. Maybe they’ll try and convince the Houston Astros to give up Chas McCormick. Or, maybe they’ll go after someone like Soto if he becomes available.

New York wasn’t a serious Soto contender last year despite throwing a metaphorical hat into the ring. Could things change this time around? Will he even be available?

I find it hard to believe the Padres would just wave the white flag like this. That doesn’t seem to be AJ Preller’s style. Then again, he also surprises us every so often. We can’t necessarily rule anything out until things are actually official.

Until that happens, you better believe Yankees Twitter will be buzzing with hopes the Padres sell and Soto lands in the Bronx to get fitted for pinstripes:

The Yankees really only have two options to decide between before the trade deadline 1) go get Juan Soto 2) Sell off, load up the farm system and set this team up for years to come anything in between is a waste of time — 𝐅𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐊𝐈𝐄  (@FrankiesTwoLoud) July 2, 2023

