The New York Yankees will play host to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon and there’s a FanDuel promo code offer that will reward you with 10x your first bet up to $200. Simply sign up via the links on this page to Bet $20, Get $200 in bonus bets win or lose.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY / Gambling problem? Call 1 - 800 - GAMBLER. CLAIM OFFER! SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $200!

10X YOUR BET! CLAIM HERE!

There are plenty of ways to bet on today’s Yankees-Cubs game with FanDuel Sportsbook. If you sign up for an account through the links on this page, you’ll automatically apply our FanDuel promo code and unlock this 10x your first bet promo.

Gerrit Cole is slated to get the start for the Yankees in this one. He’s been fantastic this season, going 8-2 with a 2.79 ERA and 118 strikeouts. The Cubs will send Drew Smyly out to the mound at Yankee Stadium. He’s 7-5 with a 4.10 ERA and 76 strikeouts. Your first wager of $5-$20 will earn you a guaranteed bonus of $50-$200.

Click here to apply our FanDuel promo code and Bet $20, Get $200 no matter what for Yankees-Cubs.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $20, Get $200 Bonus for Yankees-Cubs

Given the fact that the MLB trade deadline is only a few weeks away, time is of the essence for both the Yankees and the Cubs. Chicago enters play at just 41-46, which has them seven games back in the NL Central. Interestingly enough, the Yankees are even further behind their division leader, as they trail the Tampa Bay Rays by eight games. That’s despite the fact that New York is seven games over .500.

You can bet on any market in this game as part of this offer from FanDuel Sportsbook. If you choose to bet $5 on the Yankees to win, you’ll collect $50 in bonus bets no matter what. A $20 wager on the Yankees to cover the spread, meanwhile, would earn you $200 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Any prospective bettor who wants to sign up for an account with FanDuel Sportsbook can do so by registering for an account. Complete the following steps to get in on the action today:

Click here to apply our FanDuel promo code.

to apply our FanDuel promo code. Finish registering by providing the necessary personal information to set up an account.

Choose any of the available deposit methods.

Make your first deposit of $10 or more.

Wager $5-$20+ on the betting market of your choice in Yankees-Cubs.

No matter how your first bet settles, you will receive a bonus bet return of $50-$200. Additionally, you can walk away with a cash profit if your first cash bet settles as a win.

Two More Offers

If you’re looking for additional ways to win with FanDuel Sportsbook, head to the promos section of the app. You can take advantage of the NRFI parlay of the day promo. This combines the markets of no runs in the first inning of Yankees-Cubs and no runs in the first inning of Blue Jays-Tigers into a single wager with +230 odds.

You could also get in on the action with the MLB quick hit of the afternoon offer. This includes the Yankees to win the race to three runs in their game against the Cubs at -148 odds.

Bet $20, Get $200 win or lose when you click here to activate this FanDuel promo code offer ahead of Yankees-Cubs.