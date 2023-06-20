As we’ve mentioned previously, the month of June hasn’t been kind to the Yankees. But, it could be worse as they prepare to host the Mariners on Tuesday night. They could be the Chicago White Sox, who look to be sellers at the trade deadline. Just another reason for former Yankee outfielder Andrew Benintendi to regret signing there, right?

In his latest notebook for USA Today, MLB insider Bob Nightengale touched on a number of topics. One of those involved the White Sox and what the organization’s plan could be as the trade deadline continues creeping closer.

Chicago entered 2023 with hopes of competing in the perennially wide-open American League Central, but that hasn’t happened. While they’re just 5.5 games behind the first-place Minnesota Twins, they don’t look like a contender at 31-43. Here’s what Nightengale said about the current situation on the South Side:

Several veterans in the Chicago White Sox organization have privately expressed that they would welcome a trade, and considering the way they are playing, may soon get their wish.

If we had to make an assumption, Benintendi probably isn’t going to be included in this group. He’s been the definition of “OK, but not great” so far in 2023. Across 281 plate appearances, he’s slashing .274/.343/.357 with one home run, 18 RBI, 34 runs scored, and nine steals. Add this to the fact that he’s in the first season of a five-year, $75 million deal, and Benintendi probably isn’t going anywhere this summer.

670 The Score is speculating that the following White Sox players could fall into this group: Tim Anderson, Liam Hendriks, Kendall Graveman, Yasmani Grandal, Lucas Giolito, Elvis Andrus, and Reynaldo Lopez. None of them are signed beyond 2024.

So, why exactly is Benintendi burned in this scenario? Let’s remind you of the comments he made on Opening Day to the Chicago Sun-Times about his offseason contract decision (despite the Yankees having an interest in bringing him back):

I don’t want to seem like I’m downplaying it, but [the money] always has been a second thing to me. I want to win. I want to get another ring. I’m just battling. I’m trying to avoid this question. I know I’m going to be asked about this all the time, but nobody wants to hear an athlete talk about that. Nothing else changes in my eyes. I’m not going to treat people differently, not going to do anything different. It’s just a byproduct of all the hard work I’ve done through the years and all the help I’ve had.

Well, there you have it folks. Those remarks from Andrew Benintendi sounded ridiculous when he initially made them. And then, they aged like a piece of cheese that was mistakenly left on the kitchen counter overnight.

Things aren’t good for the Yankees right now, but the White Sox are definitely jealous of New York’s current position in the postseason race. Then again, there’s always next year for Chicago. If they start tearing things down, though, maybe the year after that. Or, the year after that one.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.