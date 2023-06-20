Aaron Judge is still on the injured list, and that hasn’t been a good thing for the Yankees. They’ve lost four in a row and were swept out of Fenway Park over the weekend. But it’s been a little worse than just that as they prepare to host the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

New York hasn’t won consecutive games since June 3rd and 4th in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. Manager Aaron Boone’s club has gone 3-8 in its last 11 games against teams they should be beating (Chicago White Sox, Mets, and Red Sox).

Here are the probable pitching matchups for the second head-to-head meeting between these squads in 2023.

Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Gerrit Cole vs. George Kirby

Gerrit Cole’s solid season continued in his last start against the Mets. In a pitching duel against former teammate Justin Verlander, Cole allowed one run on four hits, no walks, and eight strikeouts in six innings. It was his third straight quality start. He didn’t face the Mariners when the Yankees were in Seattle last month but has a 2.25 lifetime ERA against them (4.15 in two starts last year).

George Kirby, AKA the pride of Elon University, owns a 3.24 ERA through 13 starts this season for Seattle. His last start against Miami was stellar, as he allowed one run on three hits, no walks, and 10 strikeouts across six innings. Kirby also started the lone game the Mariners won against the Yankees at the end of May. He struck out seven over eight shutout innings.

Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. ET: TBD vs. Luis Castillo

The Yankees haven’t officially announced a starter for Game 2 of this series yet. We can presume it’d be one of their arms currently in Triple-A. Once a decision is announced, we’ll update it here.

After missing him in Seattle, New York has to face its former trade deadline target in Luis Castillo. The right-hander owns a 2.73 ERA and 98 strikeouts across 82.1 innings this season. He hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any of his last five starts, which has included two double-digit strikeout performances. Castillo appeared against the Yankees three times last year, posting a 1.66 ERA in 21.2 innings.

Thursday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Domingo German vs. Bryan Woo

Domingo German must be happy he doesn’t have to face the Red Sox again right now. He got the win on June 10th while allowing one run in six innings, but then things blew up on the 16th at Fenway. German lasted two innings and allowed seven earned runs. The right-hander beat Seattle on May 31st by allowing four runs on seven hits, three walks, and four strikeouts in 6.1 innings.

Bryan Woo’s first three big-league starts have resulted in a 7.30 ERA. It includes 10 earned runs and 14 hits allowed in 12.1 innings, but most of the damage happened during his debut against the Texas Rangers. They hung six runs on seven hits in two innings while he was on the mound. Since then, Woo has allowed four earned runs through 10.1 innings.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.