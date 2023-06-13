yankees aaron judge
The Yankees are preparing to play the Mets in the first installment of the 2023 Subway Series this week at Citi Field. It’s unfortunate, though, because both Pete Alonso and Aaron Judge won’t be playing since they’re each on the injured list.

But that doesn’t mean Judge isn’t still putting in work.

Oswaldo Cabrera appeared to be volunteering his time with a local Little League team during his off day on Monday. Having any kind of professional baseball player come and spend time with you as a young player is the thrill of a lifetime. But if you’re a Yankees fan, chances are Aaron Judge is your favorite player.

Waldo must’ve gotten lots of questions/requests regarding Judge. So, Cabrera decided to surprise them with a FaceTime sesh for the kids. The Captain picked up and the boys went nuts:

Can you imagine people going crazy with joy at the mere sight of you? Professional athletes and other celebrities are probably used to that to some degree. But man, it’s still crazy to think about.

Also, let’s give Cabrera some extra points for being the man and giving the kids what they wanted. While it’s cool that he’s a big leaguer and he’s there with them, he knows nothing compares to Aaron Judge.

The slugger is still working back from a toe injury without a public timeline on when his return will be. We have some general guesses. But he better hurry up because the Yankees’ offense just isn’t the same without him in the middle of the lineup.

