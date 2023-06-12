After getting swept by the Toronto Blue Jays to finish their most recent homestand, all eyes were on what the Mets would do with their ensuing six-game road trip. Spoiler alert: it wasn’t good. And Mets fans are starting to let their frustration boil over — even while they watch their team play in person.

New York got swept in the most Metsian fashion possible during a three-game set in Atlanta against the Braves. They faced another winning team over the weekend: the Pittsburgh Pirates. That didn’t go well, either.

After losing by a touchdown on Friday night, manager Buck Showalter had a closed-door meeting with his club. The immediate dividends were positive, as the Mets went out and won 5-1 off the strength of a solid Kodai Senga outing Saturday night. But instead of winning Sunday’s rubber match, New York mustered just one run on three hits in a 2-1 loss.

The Mets did just break a seven-game losing streak, but they’ve still lost eight of their past nine games. They enter Monday’s action 9.5 games back of the Braves in the NL East thanks to a 31-35 record. Since starting 2023 with a 14-7 record, the Mets have gone 17-28 since.

Not great, Bob. Frustration poured over into the PNC Park stands on Friday night during New York’s 14-7 loss. Check it out:

🚨 BRAWL IN THE STANDS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/4Fwkz7pd3r — James Santelli (@JamesSantelli) June 10, 2023

There wasn’t necessarily a ton going on here until the dude in an Edwin Diaz jersey went over the top to land a haymaker on the person making them made (for whatever reason that was). It did also look like some fellow Pirates fans were sparring with one another. Maybe they were so white with rage during the fight that they could no longer see straight and just tried to demolish anything in their way.

Either way, some solid Pirates throwbacks are involved here with a red (!) Jason Bay jersey, as well as a Barry Bonds jersey and a Ralph Kiner sighting.

These Mets fans didn’t do a ton in the clip. But, it could be argued they showed more fight than New York did on the field that night. Sure, the final score was 14-7, but it was 14-2 before they scored five runs in the top of the ninth.

We’ll see what kind of fight the Mets have left after a breather on Monday prior to the Subway Series getting underway on Tuesday at Citi Field.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.