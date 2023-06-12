The Mets just finished one of the most uninspiring six-game road trips you’ll ever see. It included a 1-5 record after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves in excruciating fashion, followed by losing two of three to the Pittsburgh Pirates. So, does that mean change is on the horizon? Could it mean that top prospect Ronny Mauricio will finally get to join the rest of the Baby Mets in the bigs?

The answer to that question will depend on who you ask. If you ask former-MLB-infielder-turned-MLB-insider Carlos Baerga, the answer would be yes:

But if you ask SNY’s MLB insider, Andy Martino, the answer would be no:

There is speculation that the Mets will call up prospect Ronny Mauricio for the subway series. They will not be doing that. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) June 11, 2023

Jon Heyman of the New York Post also shared that Mauricio is headed for an MRI on his ankle after a recent on-field collision:

Just to make crystal clear, he needs to be checked out medically and the soreness needs to subside before he can be called up. I was just saying he could be a candidate (meaning a consideration) once he’s at full health https://t.co/qYOaj13hdE — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 12, 2023

Granted, this is the third (!) time we’ve heard a rumor about the Mets being close to promoting Ronny Mauricio from Triple-A to the big leagues (here’s the first, here’s the second). We always take these rumors with a grain of salt. But, the grains get bigger after each time it doesn’t come true.

Through 267 plate appearances in Triple-A, Mauricio is slashing .320/.360/.524. This includes 33 extra-base hits (23 doubles, two triples, eight home runs), 35 RBI, 38 runs scored, and nine steals.

Mauricio began 2023 exclusively playing shortstop, which is the position he’s played throughout the duration of his pro career in the Mets organization. But once we wondered out loud why that was still happening, he started getting reps at second base. In addition to that, he’s also been getting reps in left field. Mauricio hasn’t logged innings in the outfield during a game yet, though.

I guess we’ll just see what happens. I’m not going to hold out much hope we’ll see Ronny in Flushing for the first installment of the 2023 Subway Series, especially after hearing quotes from people in and around the Mets this weekend regarding the team’s struggles. But hey, crazier things have happened, right?

