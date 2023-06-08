The Yankees got smoked out on Wednesday. But Carlos Rodón did not!

The Bombers’ big-money southpaw — who has yet to pitch this season — had a successful live bullpen outing as he continues his rehab after a back issue.

From NJ.com:

With owner Hal Steinbrenner, general manager Brian Cashman and more looking on from the first-base dugout, Rodón threw 20 pitches. He mixed in his off-speeds, ranging from 92 to 94 mph on his fastball. Teammates Oswaldo Cabrera and Jake Bauers stood in against Rodón, swinging and missing a few times.

“It was good,” Rodón said moments after convening with manager Aaron Boone, pitching coach Matt Blake and other members of the coaching staff. “Hoping the next one I can refine some stuff, put the ball in the zone a little more.”

(…)

Rodón’s next live session against hitters is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, according to Boone. The Yankees plan to give Rodón at least two more live batting practices before he takes the mound in a game, embarking on an extended rehab assignment where he’ll ramp up in his pitch count.

No one should get excited yet. There is a long way to go still with a guy that has a knack for getting injured. But this is a good sign for the Yankees and Rodón. Progress is being made without setback. Now they just need to actually get him on the mound when it matters.

