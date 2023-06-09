The Mets finally get to leave Truist Park and Atlanta in general. They’re now headed to Pittsburgh to face a surprising Pirates squad that’s performed above expectations so far this season. Here are the probable pitching matchups at the moment.

Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Tylor Megill vs. Rich Hill

Tylor Megill is hoping to build upon his last start in one way, but not another. After failing to complete more than four innings and allowing eight combined earned runs in his two starts prior, Megill surrendered just one run in 5.1 innings against the Blue Jays. However, it was also accompanied by five hits, five walks, and five strikeouts.

Remember when Rich Hill was acquired by the Mets prior to the 2021 trade deadline? The 43-year-old is still pitching, and it’s with the Pirates this season. He’s produced a 5-5 record with a 4.41 ERA in 65.1 innings. After getting roughed up two starts in a row, Hill got the win over the Cardinals by allowing one run on four hits, three walks, and six strikeouts in 6.2 innings his last time out. He owns a 6.69 career ERA against the Mets but hasn’t pitched against them since 2019.

Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET: Kodai Senga vs. Johan Oviedo

After putting together one of his best starts against the Phillies, Kodai Senga produced one of his worst against the Blue Jays. He only allowed three earned runs (four total) but lasted 2.2 innings after surrendering four hits and five walks with three strikeouts. In five previous starts on the road, he’s 2-2 with a 6.12 ERA.

Johan Oviedo has a 4.29 ERA through 65 innings (12 starts). He’s also fresh off his second seven-inning outing in 2023. He limited the Oakland Athletics to three runs (two earned), four hits, and two walks while striking out five. The Mets roughed him up in two starts against him last year. Oviedo allowed seven runs on six hits and nine (!) walks while striking out eight in 5.2 innings.

Sunday at 1:35 p.m. ET: Carlos Carrasco vs. Mitch Keller

Carlos Carrasco looked to be on track for his third straight solid start in Atlanta, but things unraveled in the sixth inning. At this point, we can just hope for five (maybe six) decent innings from Cookie. He did dominate the Pirates in one start last year, allowing one run on four hits, two walks, and 11 strikeouts in six innings.

Mitch Keller enters this start with a 7-2 record and a 3.60 ERA through 80 innings for Pittsburgh. His last three starts haven’t been great, though. Over his past 17.1 frames, Keller owns a 7.79 ERA despite a 2-1 record. He faced the Mets twice in 2022 and performed well, allowing three runs on 10 hits, four walks, and eight strikeouts in 12 innings.

