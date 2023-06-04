New customers who activate our FanDuel NBA Finals promo ahead of Game 2 of Heat-Nuggets can tackle the game with a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $2,500.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: OH, NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, MA, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, Gambling problem? Call 1 - 800 - GAMBLER. CLAIM OFFER! 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $2,500

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET CLAIM HERE!

The latest FanDuel NBA Finals promo unlocks a $2,500 No Sweat First Bet for first-time players in eligible states. FanDuel will cover a loss on Game 2 of the Finals with up to $2,500 in bonus bets.

Thanks to a 27-point triple-double from Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets cruised to an easy 104-93 victory in Game 1. Like Thursday’s opener, Denver is an 8.5-point favorite for Game 2 on Sunday, where a win would put the Nuggets within two wins of their first NBA championship. However, the upset-hungry Heat expect a better shooting performance from the whole team before heading back home for Games 3 and 4 next week.

Take advantage of the new FanDuel NBA Finals promo here and secure a No Sweat First Bet on Heat-Nuggets worth up to $2,500.

FanDuel NBA Finals Promo Offers New Bettors $2.5K No Sweat First Bet

FanDuel Sportsbook has officially taken the stress out of watching Game 2 of the NBA Finals (or at least betting on it). The new “No Sweat First Bet” promotion allows eligible new users to place a massive $2,500 wager on Heat-Nuggets without sweating a loss.

Use our promo links to register, then place your first bet on the NBA Finals. Depending on the outcome, you’ll receive cash winnings or a bonus bet refund after your stake settles on Sunday night. Either way, you’ll have an impressive bankroll to tackle the rest of the Finals.

The “No Sweat” promotion isn’t the only sportsbook offer that covers opening wagers. But FanDuel is the only site that covers a bet as high as $2,500. Even its previous welcome offer, the $1,000 No Sweat Bet, pales in comparison.

Activating FanDuel NBA Finals Promo

Game 2 isn’t until Sunday night, but new users should still lock in FanDuel’s latest promotion before it’s gone. Here’s how to place a No Sweat Bet on Heat-Nuggets worth up to $2,500:

Click here to launch the FanDuel NBA Finals promo registration window.

Input all vital account information and create your account.

Deposit cash through one of FanDuel’s acceptable banking methods.

Wager up to $2,500 on any eligible Heat-Nuggets betting market.

Receive bonus bets totaling your qualifying wager (max. $2,500) after a loss.

The “No Sweat” promotion only applies after a losing wager. Users who win their first bet after registration will get withdrawable cash instead of bonus bets.

Score Extra 30% Profit Boost for Game 2

FanDuel’s must-have welcome offer is one of many reasons players should join. The site also offers every customer a 30% profit boost for Game 2 of Nuggets-Heat.

Select the offer in the FanDuel app and opt-in to claim the 30% token. Apply the token to any individual Finals bet for Game 2, including in-game wagers. FanDuel will return your stake and the boosted winnings if you win, so scour the extensive prop selection for Heat-Nuggets and place your boosted bet this weekend.

Click here to qualify for a No Sweat Bet worth up to $2,500 through our exclusive FanDuel NBA Finals promo.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: OH, NY, NJ, PA, CT, AZ, CO, MA, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, Gambling problem? Call 1 - 800 - GAMBLER. CLAIM OFFER! 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $2,500

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET CLAIM HERE!

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.