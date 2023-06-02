Before hitting the road to face the Braves in Atlanta, the Mets will finish up their current homestand at Citi Field against the Blue Jays. Here’s what the probable pitching matchups currently look like.

Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET: Justin Verlander vs. Chris Bassitt

Justin Verlander is currently on a one-good-start-one-bad-start pattern. If that holds, then he’s due for a good outing against the Blue Jays. His most recent start included six earned runs on nine hits, one walk, and just two strikeouts in five innings at Coors Field against the Rockies. JV owns a 4.29 career ERA against the Jays in 100.2 innings. He allowed three runs on four hits, one walk, and five strikeouts across six innings in his only appearance against them in 2022.

After facing old friend Taijuan Walker on Thursday, the Mets face another on Friday in Chris Bassitt. The right-hander’s last five starts have been on both ends of the spectrum. Between May 5th and May 17th (three starts), he didn’t allow a single earned run while lasting at least seven innings each time. Over his past two starts (10.1 innings), he’s allowed 13 total runs, nine of which were earned.

Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET: Tylor Megill vs. Jose Berrios

The Mets gave Tylor Megill a 6-2 lead at Coors Field, but the right-hander couldn’t hold things down against the Rockies. He hasn’t lasted more than four innings in either of his last two starts, which includes 12 runs allowed (eight earned) on 16 hits in 7.2 innings. He’s faced Toronto one other time in his career, which came in 2021. He allowed two hits and one walk with five strikeouts across six shutout innings.

Jose Berrios’ 2023 campaign began with an 11.17 ERA over his first two starts. However, his last nine turns through the rotation have been much better, leading to a 2.59 ERA in 55.2 innings. He’s pitched into at least the sixth inning in each of his last seven starts and hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in one appearance since May 1st.

Sunday at 1:40 p.m. ET: Kodai Senga vs. Yusei Kikuchi

Kodai Senga is coming off an excellent start against the Phillies where he allowed just one hit with no walks and nine strikeouts in seven shutout innings. Senga’s 10 starts have been split down the middle between Citi Field and on the road. He owns a 6.12 ERA as a visiting player and a 1.20 ERA at home.

He’ll be facing fellow countryman Yusei Kikuchi, who owns a 4.47 ERA through 56.1 innings. Kikuchi has lasted five innings in each of his last two starts, but one was much better than another. On May 24th against the Rays, he allowed five runs on eight hits. That was followed by allowing two runs on three hits (and five walks) on May 30th against the Brewers. This will be his first career start vs. the Mets.

