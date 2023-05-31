The Mets returned home to Citi Field on Tuesday night to face the Philadelphia Phillies. Kodai Senga looked excellent over seven shutout innings as New York took the series opener by a score of 2-0. But the highlights weren’t just on the field, ya know. And if you’ve never heard of churro nachos before, prepare to get your mind blown.

Jake Brown of the Amazin’ But True podcast shared a very important update from the park on Tuesday night. There’s a new Taste of Queens stand in center field (over by the wiffle ball field). One of the items is indeed those churro nachos I just mentioned.

I obviously haven’t had them yet, but my goodness, these look incredible. As Brown said himself, this looks like a guaranteed life-changing experience.

The brand new Taste of Queens stand in CF at Citi Field has churro nachos and it has legit changed my life. Oh my god ?? Steak quesadilla also incredible. pic.twitter.com/Nij2BrDnzB — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) May 30, 2023

I agree about the steak quesadilla also looking tight. That reminds me of late-night visits to the cafeteria in college. And if you put these two together? Holy smokes, this must’ve been the meal of a lifetime.

In case you need more details and another look, Brown did more of the Lord’s work by doing a live report as he ate the nachos:

Trying the new Citi Field “Taste of Queens” churro nachos in centerfield right by the wiffleball fields. Steak quesadillas there also delicious. Churro nachos are life changing ? @JakeBrownRadio pic.twitter.com/UA5hvKhwDI — Amazin' But True Podcast (@AmazinButTrue) May 30, 2023

I need to get back to Citi Field as soon as possible so I can get my hands on this damn thing. Standing in line to get food during a game isn’t my cup of tea, though — I like actually sitting and watching the game. So, I’ll just have to arrive early to gather this delicious thing, along with my customary sausage and peppers and an adult beverage before first pitch to ensure I’m ready for the action.

Citi Field has always been legit when it comes to available food and beverage options. But just when you think they can’t get any better (or more creative), something like this gets laid on us.

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.