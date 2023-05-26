The Yankees are set to finish their six-game homestand in the Bronx with three contests against the San Diego Padres. Here’s what the probable pitching matchups look like ahead of this head-to-head matchup.

Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Randy Vasquez vs. Joe Musgrove

Randy Vasquez is getting the call to make his MLB debut with the Yankees on Friday. The 24-year-old has spent all of 2023 in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He’s posted a 1-5 record with a 4.85 ERA and 1.57 WHIP through 42.2 innings of work.

The first five appearances of 2023 for Joe Musgrove haven’t been smooth. He’s allowed at least four runs on three occasions, and he’s posted a 6.75 ERA across 24 innings. Musgrove hasn’t yet completed six innings and has allowed at least one homer in four of his five starts. This will be his first career appearance against the Yankees.

Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET: Luis Severino vs. Michael Wacha

Luis Severino will be making his second start of the season after beginning 2023 on the injured list. He allowed one run on four hits, one walk, and five strikeouts through 4.2 innings against the Reds in his season debut. This will be Sevy’s first career start against the Padres.

After bouncing back with the Boston Red Sox last year, Michael Wacha brought the good vibes with him out west to San Diego. Through nine starts, the right-hander is 5-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. He’s tossed at least six innings in each of his last four starts and has allowed just one earned run during that time. Wacha owns a 3.02 lifetime ERA against the Yankees and has specifically performed well against them in each of the past two seasons.

Sunday at 1:35 p.m. ET: Gerrit Cole vs. Yu Darvish

Ah, yes — a meeting of the aces on getaway day. You’ve gotta love it. Gerrit Cole notched his 2,000th strikeout in his last appearance against the Orioles, but it was generally a shaky start. He allowed five runs on six hits (two homers), three walks, and two strikeouts in five innings. We aren’t worried about him ahead of his Padres start, though — the ace will be fine.

Yu Darvish has posted three quality starts in his last four opportunities. Most recently, he allowed three runs on six hits, one walk, and four strikeouts in six innings against the Nationals. Darvish has a 1.64 ERA across 38.1 innings against the Yankees for his career. However, the right-hander hasn’t faced New York since 2017.

